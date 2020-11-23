21 Savage Mourns The Death Of His Brother

21 Savage’s younger brother, Terrell Davis, has died.

The “Runnin” rapper shared the news on Instagram.

“Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s**t back,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself and Davis when they were little and one of him as an adult.

Davis, also known as rapper TM1way, was allegedly stabbed in Brixton, an area of south London, on the weekend, according to the Daily Mail.

A family source said that Davis was shopping with his grandmother when he ran into an old friend. The two got into an argument when the other person reportedly “lunged forward and stabbed him.”

Davis and 21 Savage share the same father, Kevin Emmons, but he emigrated to the U.S. as a child. Despite the distance, the two were in frequent contact.