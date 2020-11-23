Miley Cyrus Shares Adorable Clips From Her Childhood On 28th Birthday

Miley Cyrus is taking a trip down memory lane in honour of her 28th birthday.

The “Midnight Sky” singer took to Instagram to share a montage of childhood videos on Monday, Nov. 23.

“Cheers to another year of Britney Spears and facing fears! YASSSSS! Thank you for makin my life so unbelievably rad! Appreciate you!” wrote the pop star in the caption.

The video includes clips of Cyrus rollerskating, blowing out candles on her birthday cake, dancing and cheerleading.

In one particularly funny clip, the preteen can be seen performing moves from Britney Spears’ 2001 hit “I’m a Slave 4 U”.

In the final clip, the hitmaker can be heard telling off her younger brother, Braison.

It’s been a big week for Cyrus, who recently teamed up With Dua Lipa for a sexy new single titled, “Prisoner”.