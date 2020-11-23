Kaitlyn Bristowe Lands Perfect Scores During ‘DWTS’ Finale

By Jamie Samhan.

Warning- This article contains “Dancing With The Stars” finale spoilers. 

 

 

 

Kaitlyn Bristowe and partner Artem Chigvintsev hit the “Dancing With The Stars” dance floor for the final time.

The duo first danced their repeat performance, in which they picked week 9’s Argentine Tango to Britney Spears’ “Toxic”. Once again, they pulled it off seamlessly and scored 30/30.

RELATED: Kaitlyn Bristowe Teases If Jason Tartick Will Propose On ‘DWTS’ Finale Night (Exclusive)

Then came time for their freestyle which was set to “Moulin Rouge”‘s “Sparkling Diamonds”.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who had been tough on Bristowe throughout the competition, praised them. And sure enough, they earned another 30/30.

While the other couples also brought in near perfect scores, there could only be one winner. There was little surprise when that honour went to Bristowe and Chigvintsev, bringing home the mirrorball trophy.

RELATED: ‘DWTS’: Kaitlyn Bristowe Gets Emotional Performing A Dance Dedicated To Her Late Best Friend

Bristowe will get the chance to show off her shiny new hardware on Tuesday’s “Good Morning America”.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP