Kaitlyn Bristowe Lands Perfect Scores During ‘DWTS’ Finale

Warning- This article contains “Dancing With The Stars” finale spoilers.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and partner Artem Chigvintsev hit the “Dancing With The Stars” dance floor for the final time.

The duo first danced their repeat performance, in which they picked week 9’s Argentine Tango to Britney Spears’ “Toxic”. Once again, they pulled it off seamlessly and scored 30/30.

Then came time for their freestyle which was set to “Moulin Rouge”‘s “Sparkling Diamonds”.

The elegance, the class, the poise! ✨ @KaitlynBristowe, thank you for sharing your talent with us each and every week 😍 #TeamWillYouAcceptThisDance #DWTSFinale pic.twitter.com/LdDOJwW2h9 — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 24, 2020

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who had been tough on Bristowe throughout the competition, praised them. And sure enough, they earned another 30/30.

While the other couples also brought in near perfect scores, there could only be one winner. There was little surprise when that honour went to Bristowe and Chigvintsev, bringing home the mirrorball trophy.

Sending the biggest congratulations to the Dancing with the Stars 2020 winner, @kaitlynbristowe! Take extra special care of the mirrorball trophy, #TeamWillYouAcceptThisDance 🏆 Tune in to @GMA tomorrow to celebrate 🎉 pic.twitter.com/d2dhYjR8AK — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 24, 2020

Bristowe will get the chance to show off her shiny new hardware on Tuesday’s “Good Morning America”.