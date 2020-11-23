Chrishell Stause And Gleb Savchenko Reunite At ‘DWTS’ Finale

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko have reunited for one last night in the ballroom.

The “Selling Sunset” star and her pro partner got together to watch the “Dancing with the Stars” finale on Monday, Nov. 23.

The pair were spotted applauding Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s tango from their seats next to each other in the audience.

Posting on Instagram ahead of the show, Stause wrote, “Can’t believe it’s all over after tonight! 😳”.

She added, “Excited to be in the ballroom one last time to cheer them all on!! Congratulations to all the finalist-you are all SO deserving!!”

Stause and Savchenko were eliminated from the show on Nov. 2.

Savchenko announced his split from his wife, Elena Samodanova, just days after their departure from the series.

Since then, Savchenko and Stause have been repeatedly forced to deny rumours that their “strictly platonic” relationship had anything to do with the split.

Speaking to E! News, Savchenko said, “Our friendship during our season on ‘DWTS’ was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

