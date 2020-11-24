Emma Stone Tells Jimmy Fallon Hilarious Story About Her Mom Once Asking Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie If They Had Kids

Emma Stone recalled a hilarious story involving her mom, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt during an appearance on Monday’s “Tonight Show”.

Stone, 32, told Fallon about the time she and her mom were sat next to Jolie and Pitt at the 2011 Golden Globes.

The actress was nominated for the Best Actress – Comedy or Musical award for her role in the movie “Easy A”.

Jolie was up for the same gong for her work in “The Tourist”, but the award ended up going to “The Kids Are All Right”s Annette Bening.

Stone shared, “I went with my mom. That was my first time going to the Golden Globes. It was very, very, very exciting so I took my mom with me. We sat next to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

“We were like, ‘Of all people to be sitting next to at that kind of a show, whoa.’ And my mom never drinks and she had champagne that night, which was probably not the best idea, but she was having a wonderful time.”

“[My mom] started asking Angelina Jolie like, ‘Do you have kids?’ And I was like, ‘You’ve gotta be out [of your mind].’ She completely knew, but she was making small talk. ‘How old are they? What are their names?’ She knew everything. But they were so nice. We had a blast. That was a very fun night,” Stone went on.

Stone also spoke about returning as Eep in “The Croods: A New Age”, discussing the film and the voice-acting process for her character. See more in the clip below.