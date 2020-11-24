Kim Kardashian West Meets With Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Julius Jones

A man on death row is turning to Kim Kardashian West for help.

On Monday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star went to Oklahoma to meet Julius Jones, who was sentenced to death in 2002.

Jones was convicted of first degree murder in the shooting death of a 45-year-old man.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Donates $1 Million To Help People Affected By Armenia Conflict

According to a press release from the organization Amber Integrated and their “Justice for Julius” campaign, Kardashian became involved in the case after watching the 3-hour documentary “The Last Defense”.

The TV documentary provided evidence that the makers and Jones’ family and supporters say support his claims of innocence.

Over 6 million people have signed an online petition calling on the state parole board and the governor to commute Jones’ sentence.

.@KimKardashian visited Julius Jones on death row in McAlester today before meeting with his family at Tabernacle Baptist Church in OKC. Read more here https://t.co/DJdtVlmBM9 #JusticeforJulius pic.twitter.com/hduPdiOyxp — Alex Weintz (@AlexWeintz) November 24, 2020

Kardashian met with Jones on death row at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. She later met with his family at a church in Oklahoma City.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Recalling Paris Robbery In Letterman Interview

“Our family knows that Julius did not commit this murder, because Julius was at home with us at the time of the murder,” said Jones’ mother Madeline Jones. “We were at home playing board games and eating spaghetti. The judge and jury that convicted and sentenced my son to die never heard that we were having a family game night. Julius’ attorney never gave us the opportunity to tell them about where Julius was. My son did not kill anyone because he was home with his family.”

Kardashian has worked with a number of organizations in recent, and in some cases appealed directly to the U.S. president in order to help secure the release of inmates wrongly convicted or too harshly punished. She has also been an advocate for prison reform.