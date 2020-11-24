Sex Pistols Singer John Lydon Suffers Flea Bite On His Groin After Welcoming Squirrels Into His L.A. Home

Sex Pistols singer Johnny Rotten’s squirrel friends got a little too up, close and personal recently.

Rotten, whose real name is John Lydon, ended up suffering a flea bite in his groin area.

“I looked down there this morning at my willy and there’s a f**king flea bite on it,” the musician told U.K. newspaper the Daily Star. “And there’s another one on the inside of my leg.”

Rotten had allowed the squirrels into his Venice Beach home.

He went on, “The bites, wow, last night was murder because of it. The itching too. It’s such a poxy thing to get caught out on.

“The only way around it, because I’m not going to blame the poor little squirrels, is to Vaseline my legs.

“I just hope they don’t get the wrong idea.”

In his new book, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, Rotten opened up about letting the rodents into his house.

He added, “I’m determined to keep my squirrel friends independent, y’know.

“There’s no petting. If they want to nudge up that’s fine, but I know it’s for a peanut and not because I’m lovely.”

He even treats them to bags of unsalted shelled peanuts, which he gets delivered to his home just for the squirrels.

Rotten shared: “Wow, do they love me for that.

“I’m definitely spending a lot of money on these little f**kers.”

Stephen Colbert then joked about the unfortunate Rotten incident during his “The Late Show” “Quarantinewhile” segment.

