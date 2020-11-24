Taylor Swift Surprises With Intimate New ‘Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions’ Concert Film On Disney+

Fans of Taylor Swift are finally getting the folklore concert experience… in the comfort of their own homes.

On Tuesday, Taylor Swift announced on “Good Morning America” that at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET she will debut her new concert film “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” on Disney+.

JUST IN: @taylorswift13’s “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” will premiere exclusively on @disneyplus Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 3:01 AM ET. https://t.co/ejdRFGMgsJ pic.twitter.com/kkHUnGtX7J — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 24, 2020

“So folklore was an album that was made completely in isolation, which means that Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and I never saw each other while we were collaborating and creating the album,” Swift explained.

“But, we got together at Long Pond Studios,” she continued, “and for the very first time got to create this music together, play through it, talk through it. We were joined by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), and it was filmed by Disney+.”

Swift added, “It debuts tonight. I’m so excited for you to see it. It was an amazing experience getting to really jump into the album with the people that I made it with. I really hope you enjoy it.”

Folklore was released as a surprise on July 24, just a few months into the pandemic lockdown.

Meanwhile, Swift has also been hard at work re-recording her earlier albums following the sale of her masters to record label executive Scooter Braun and later to Shamrock Capital.