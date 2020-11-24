Trevor Noah To Host The 2021 Grammy Awards

The 63rd Grammy Awards has found its host.

On Tuesday, “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah was announced as the emcee for music’s biggest night on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement.

“I think as a one-time Grammy nominee,” he continued. “I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!”

The announcement comes just hours before the Grammys are set to announce the nominations for the 63rd annual awards show.

“With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration,” said Harvey Mason Jr., chair and interim president/CEO of the Recording Academy. “He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Grammy stage as host of Music’s Biggest Night for the first time.”

Noah follows a long line of famous Grammy Awards hosts, including most recently Alicia Keys, James Corden and LL Cool J.