2021 Grammy Award Nominees Announced During Livestream

The Recording Academy is announcing the nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday.
Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards will be revealed with help from Chair and Interim Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and an eclectic group of past Grammy winners, nominees and other special guests.
Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, “CBS This Morning” anchor Gayle King and “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne are among the stars taking part in the hour-long livestream.
The Grammy nominations livestream will begin at approximately 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
Nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards are as follows:
1. Record Of The Year
Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.
BLACK PARADE
Beyoncé
Beyoncé & Derek Dixie, producers; Stuart White, engineer/mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
COLORS
Black Pumas
Adrian Quesada, producer; Adrian Quesada, engineer/mixer; JJ Golden, mastering engineer
ROCKSTAR
DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
SethinTheKitchen, producer; Derek “MixedByAli” Ali, Chris Dennis & Liz Robson, engineers/mixers; Susan Tabor, mastering engineer
SAY SO
Doja Cat
Tyson Trax, producer; Clint Gibbs, engineer/mixer; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
EVERYTHING I WANTED
Billie Eilish
Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer
DON’T START NOW
Dua Lipa
Caroline Ailin & Ian Kirkpatrick, producers; Josh Gudwin, Drew Jurecka & Ian Kirkpatrick, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
CIRCLES
Post Malone
Louis Bell, Frank Dukes & Post Malone, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
SAVAGE
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Beyoncé & J. White Did It, producers; Stuart White, engineer/mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
2. Album Of The Year
Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.
CHILOMBO
Jhené Aiko
Fisticuffs & Julian-Quán Việt Lê, producers; Fisticuffs, Julian-Quán Việt Lê, Zeke Mishanec, Christian Plata & Gregg Rominiecki, engineers/mixers; Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo, Julian-Quán Việt Lê, Maclean Robinson & Brian Keith Warfield, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
BLACK PUMAS (DELUXE EDITION)
Black Pumas
Jon Kaplan & Adrian Quesada, producers; Adrian Quesada, Jacob Sciba, Stuart Sikes & Erik Wofford, engineers/mixers; Eric Burton & Adrian Quesada, songwriters; JJ Golden, mastering engineer
EVERYDAY LIFE
Coldplay
Daniel Green, Bill Rahko & Rik Simpson, producers; Mark “Spike” Stent, engineer/mixer; Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion & Chris Martin, songwriters; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer
DJESSE VOL.3
Jacob Collier
Jacob Collier, producer; Ben Bloomberg & Jacob Collier, engineers/mixers; Jacob Collier, songwriter; Chris Allgood & Emily Lazar, mastering engineers
WOMEN IN MUSIC PT. III
HAIM
Rostam Batmanglij, Danielle Haim & Ariel Rechtshaid, producers; Rostam Batmanglij, Jasmine Chen, John DeBold, Matt DiMona, Tom Elmhirst, Joey Messina-Doerning & Ariel Rechtshaid, engineers/mixers; Rostam Batmanglij, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim & Ariel Rechtshaid, songwriters; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer
FUTURE NOSTALGIA
Dua Lipa
Koz, producer; Josh Gudwin & Cameron Gower Poole, engineers/mixers; Clarence Coffee Jr. & Dua Lipa, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
HOLLYWOOD’S BLEEDING
Post Malone
Louis Bell & Frank Dukes, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
FOLKLORE
Taylor Swift
Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, producers; Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Jonathan Low & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
3. Song Of The Year
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
BLACK PARADE
Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
THE BOX
Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
CARDIGAN
Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
CIRCLES
Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
DON’T START NOW
Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
EVERYTHING I WANTED
Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
I CAN’T BREATHE
Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
IF THE WORLD WAS ENDING
Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
4. Best New Artist
This category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.
INGRID ANDRESS
PHOEBE BRIDGERS
CHIKA
NOAH CYRUS
D SMOKE
DOJA CAT
KAYTRANADA
MEGAN THEE STALLION
POP
5. Best Pop Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
YUMMY
Justin Bieber
SAY SO
Doja Cat
EVERYTHING I WANTED
Billie Eilish
DON’T START NOW
Dua Lipa
WATERMELON SUGAR
Harry Styles
CARDIGAN
Taylor Swift
6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
UN DIA (ONE DAY)
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
INTENTIONS
Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
DYNAMITE
BTS
RAIN ON ME
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
EXILE
Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.
BLUE UMBRELLA
(Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian
TRUE LOVE: A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Harry Connick, Jr.
AMERICAN STANDARD
James Taylor
UNFOLLOW THE RULES
Rufus Wainwright
JUDY
Renée Zellweger
8. Best Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51 per cent playing time of new pop vocal recordings.
CHANGES
Justin Bieber
CHROMATICA
Lady Gaga
FUTURE NOSTALGIA
Dua Lipa
FINE LINE
Harry Styles
FOLKLORE
Taylor Swift
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
9. Best Dance Recording
For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.
ON MY MIND
Diplo & SIDEPIECE
Diplo & SIDEPIECE, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer
MY HIGH
Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai
Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer
THE DIFFERENCE
Flume Featuring Toro y Moi
Flume, producer; Eric J Dubowsky, mixer
BOTH OF US
Jayda G
Fred Again.. & Jayda G, producers; Fred Again.. & Jayda G, mixers
10%
Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis
Kaytranada, producer; Neal H. Pogue, mixer
10. Best Dance/Electronic Album
For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.
KICK I
Arca
PLANET’S MAD
Baauer
ENERGY
Disclosure
BUBBA
Kaytranada
GOOD FAITH
Madeon
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.
AXIOM
Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
CHRONOLOGY OF A DREAM: LIVE AT THE VILLAGE VANGUARD
Jon Batiste
TAKE THE STAIRS
Black Violin
AMERICANA
Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL
Snarky Puppy
ROCK
12. Best Rock Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.
SHAMEIKA
Fiona Apple
NOT
Big Thief
KYOTO
Phoebe Bridgers
THE STEPS
HAIM
STAY HIGH
Brittany Howard
DAYLIGHT
Grace Potter
13. Best Metal Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.
BUM-RUSH
Body Count
UNDERNEATH
Code Orange
THE IN-BETWEEN
In This Moment
BLOODMONEY
Poppy
EXECUTIONER’S TAX (SWING OF THE AXE) – LIVE
Power Trip
14. Best Rock Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
KYOTO
Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
LOST IN YESTERDAY
Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)
NOT
Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)
SHAMEIKA
Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)
STAY HIGH
Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
15. Best Rock Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.
A HERO’S DEATH
Fontaines D.C.
KIWANUKA
Michael Kiwanuka
DAYLIGHT
Grace Potter
SOUND & FURY
Sturgill Simpson
THE NEW ABNORMAL
The Strokes
ALTERNATIVE
16. Best Alternative Music Album
Vocal or Instrumental.
FETCH THE BOLT CUTTERS
Fiona Apple
HYPERSPACE
Beck
PUNISHER
Phoebe Bridgers
JAIME
Brittany Howard
THE SLOW RUSH
Tame Impala
R&B
17. Best R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.
LIGHTNING & THUNDER
Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
BLACK PARADE
Beyoncé
ALL I NEED
Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
GOAT HEAD
Brittany Howard
SEE ME
Emily King
18. Best Traditional R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.
SIT ON DOWN
The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
WONDER WHAT SHE THINKS OF ME
Chloe X Halle
LET ME GO
Mykal Kilgore
ANYTHING FOR YOU
Ledisi
DISTANCE
Yebba
19. Best R&B Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
BETTER THAN I IMAGINE
Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
BLACK PARADE
Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
COLLIDE
Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)
DO IT
Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)
SLOW DOWN
Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
20. Best Progressive R&B Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded progressive vocal tracks derivative of R&B.
CHILOMBO
Jhené Aiko
UNGODLY HOUR
Chloe X Halle
FREE NATIONALS
Free Nationals
F*** YO FEELINGS
Robert Glasper
IT IS WHAT IT IS
Thundercat
21. Best R&B Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.
HAPPY 2 BE HERE
Ant Clemons
TAKE TIME
Giveon
TO FEEL LOVE/D
Luke James
BIGGER LOVE
John Legend
ALL RISE
Gregory Porter
RAP
22. Best Rap Performance
For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.
DEEP REVERENCE
Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
BOP
DaBaby
WHAT’S POPPIN
Jack Harlow
THE BIGGER PICTURE
Lil Baby
SAVAGE
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
DIOR
Pop Smoke
23. Best Melodic Rap Performance
For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.
ROCKSTAR
DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
LAUGH NOW, CRY LATER
Drake Featuring Lil Durk
LOCKDOWN
Anderson .Paak
THE BOX
Roddy Ricch
HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
Travis Scott
24. Best Rap Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only..
THE BIGGER PICTURE
Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
THE BOX
Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
LAUGH NOW, CRY LATER
Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
ROCKSTAR
Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)
SAVAGE
Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)
25. Best Rap Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.
BLACK HABITS
D SMOKE
ALFREDO
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A WRITTEN TESTIMONY
Jay Electronica
KING’S DISEASE
Nas
THE ALLEGORY
Royce Da 5’9″
COUNTRY
26. Best Country Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.
Stick That In Your Country Song
Eric Church
WHO YOU THOUGHT I WAS
Brandy Clark
WHEN MY AMY PRAYS
Vince Gill
BLACK LIKE ME
Mickey Guyton
BLUEBIRD
Miranda Lambert
27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.
ALL NIGHT
Brothers Osborne
10,000 HOURS
Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
OCEAN
Lady A
SUGAR COAT
Little Big Town
SOME PEOPLE DO
Old Dominion
28. Best Country Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
BLUEBIRD
Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
THE BONES
Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
CROWDED TABLE
Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
MORE HEARTS THAN MINE
Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
SOME PEOPLE DO
Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
29. Best Country Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.
LADY LIKE
Ingrid Andress
YOUR LIFE IS A RECORD
Brandy Clark
WILDCARD
Miranda Lambert
NIGHTFALL
Little Big Town
NEVER WILL
Ashley McBryde
NEW AGE
30. Best New Age Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.
SONGS FROM THE BARDO
Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith
PERIPHERY
Priya Darshini
FORM//LESS
Superposition
MORE GUITAR STORIES
Jim “Kimo” West
MEDITATIONS
Cory Wong & Jon Batiste
JAZZ
31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo
For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.
GUINEVERE
Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soloist
Track from: Axiom
PACHAMAMA
Regina Carter, soloist
Track from: Ona (Thana Alexa)
TOMORROW IS THE QUESTION
Julian Lage, soloist
CELIA
Gerald Clayton, soloist
ALL BLUES
Chick Corea, soloist
Track from: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade)
MOE HONK
Joshua Redman, soloist
Track from: RoundAgain (Redman Mehldau McBride Blade)
32. Best Jazz Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.
ONA
Thana Alexa
SECRETS ARE THE BEST STORIES
Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
MODERN ANCESTORS
Carmen Lundy
HOLY ROOM: LIVE AT ALTE OPER
Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
WHAT’S THE HURRY
Kenny Washington
33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.
ON THE TENDER SPOT OF EVERY CALLOUSED MOMENT
Ambrose Akinmusire
WAITING GAME
Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science
HAPPENING: LIVE AT THE VILLAGE VANGUARD
Gerald Clayton
TRILOGY 2
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
ROUNDAGAIN
Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.
DIALOGUES ON RACE
Gregg August
MONK’ESTRA PLAYS JOHN BEASLEY
John Beasley
THE INTANGIBLE BETWEEN
Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band
SONGS YOU LIKE A LOT
John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
DATA LORDS
Maria Schneider Orchestra
35. Best Latin Jazz Album
For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.
TRADICIONES
Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
FOUR QUESTIONS
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
CITY OF DREAMS
Chico Pinheiro
VIENTO Y TIEMPO – LIVE AT BLUE NOTE TOKYO
Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola
TRANE’S DELIGHT
Poncho Sanchez
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
36. Best Gospel Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.
WONDERFUL IS YOUR NAME
Melvin Crispell III
RELEASE (LIVE)
Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, songwriter
COME TOGETHER
Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon, songwriters
WON’T LET GO
Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter
MOVIN’ ON
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters
37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian music single or track, (including pop, rap/hip-hop, Latin, or rock.
THE BLESSING (LIVE)
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, songwriters
SUNDAY MORNING
Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, songwriters
HOLY WATER
We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, songwriters
FAMOUS FOR (I BELIEVE)
Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, songwriters
THERE WAS JESUS
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
38. Best Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.
2ECOND WIND: READY
Anthony Brown & group therAPy
MY TRIBUTE
Myron Butler
CHOIRMASTER
Ricky Dillard
GOSPEL ACCORDING TO PJ
PJ Morton
KIERRA
Kierra Sheard
39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, Latin, or rock recordings.
RUN TO THE FATHER
Cody Carnes
ALL OF MY BEST FRIENDS
Hillsong Young & Free
HOLY WATER
We The Kingdom
CITIZEN OF HEAVEN
Tauren Wells
JESUS IS KING
Kanye West
40. Best Roots Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.
BEAUTIFUL DAY
Mark Bishop
20/20
The Crabb Family
WHAT CHRISTMAS REALLY MEANS
The Erwins
CELEBRATING FISK! (THE 150TH ANNIVERSARY ALBUM)
Fisk Jubilee Singers
SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
LATIN
41. Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop or urban recordings.
YHLQMDLG
Bad Bunny
POR PRIMERA VEZ
Camilo
MESA PARA DOS
Kany García
PAUSA
Ricky Martin
3:33
Debi Nova
42. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock or alternative recordings.
AURA
Bajofondo
MONSTRUO
Cami
SOBREVOLANDO
Cultura Profética
LA CONQUISTA DEL ESPACIO
Fito Paez
MISS COLOMBIA
Lido Pimienta
43. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.
HECHO EN MÉXICO
Alejandro Fernández
LA SERENATA
Lupita Infante
UN CANTO POR MÉXICO, VOL. 1
Natalia Lafourcade
BAILANDO SONES Y HUAPANGOS CON MARIACHI SOL DE MEXICO DE JOSE HERNANDEZ
Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
AYAYAY!
Christian Nodal
44. Best Tropical Latin Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.
MI TUMBAO
José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”
INFINITO
Edwin Bonilla
SIGO CANTANDO AL AMOR (DELUXE)
Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis
40
Grupo Niche
MEMORIAS DE NAVIDAD
Víctor Manuelle
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC
45. Best American Roots Performance
For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).
COLORS
Black Pumas
DEEP IN LOVE
Bonny Light Horseman
SHORT AND SWEET
Brittany Howard
I’LL BE GONE
Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
I REMEMBER EVERYTHING
John Prine
46. Best American Roots Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
CABIN
Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)
CEILING TO THE FLOOR
Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)
HOMETOWN
Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)
I REMEMBER EVERYTHING
Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
MAN WITHOUT A SOUL
Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)
47. Best Americana Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.
OLD FLOWERS
Courtney Marie Andrews
TERMS OF SURRENDER
Hiss Golden Messenger
WORLD ON THE GROUND
Sarah Jarosz
EL DORADO
Marcus King
GOOD SOULS BETTER ANGELS
Lucinda Williams
48. Best Bluegrass Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.
MAN ON FIRE
Danny Barnes
TO LIVE IN TWO WORLDS, VOL. 1
Thomm Jutz
NORTH CAROLINA SONGBOOK
Steep Canyon Rangers
HOME
Billy Strings
THE JOHN HARTFORD FIDDLE TUNE PROJECT, VOL. 1
Various Artists
49. Best Traditional Blues Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.
ALL MY DUES ARE PAID
Frank Bey
YOU MAKE ME FEEL
Don Bryant
THAT’S WHAT I HEARD
Robert Cray Band
CYPRESS GROVE
Jimmy “Duck” Holmes
RAWER THAN RAW
Bobby Rush
50. Best Contemporary Blues Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.
HAVE YOU LOST YOUR MIND YET?
Fantastic Negrito
LIVE AT THE PARAMOUNT
Ruthie Foster Big Band
THE JUICE
G. Love
BLACKBIRDS
Bettye LaVette
UP AND ROLLING
North Mississippi Allstars
51. Best Folk Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.
BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN
Bonny Light Horseman
THANKS FOR THE DANCE
Leonard Cohen
SONG FOR OUR DAUGHTER
Laura Marling
SATURN RETURN
The Secret Sisters
ALL THE GOOD TIMES
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
52. Best Regional Roots Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.
MY RELATIVES “NIKSO KOWAIKS”
Black Lodge Singers
CAMERON DUPUY AND THE CAJUN TROUBADOURS
Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours
LOVELY SUNRISE
Nā Wai ʽEhā
ATMOSPHERE
New Orleans Nightcrawlers
A TRIBUTE TO AL BERARD
Sweet Cecilia
REGGAE
53. Best Reggae Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.
UPSIDE DOWN 2020
Buju Banton
HIGHER PLACE
Skip Marley
IT ALL COMES BACK TO LOVE
Maxi Priest
GOT TO BE TOUGH
Toots & The Maytals
ONE WORLD
The Wailers
GLOBAL MUSIC
54. Best Global Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Global Music recordings.
FU CHRONICLES
Antibalas
TWICE AS TALL
Burna Boy
AGORA
Bebel Gilberto
LOVE LETTERS
Anoushka Shankar
AMADJAR
Tinariwen
CHILDREN’S
55. Best Children’s Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.
ALL THE LADIES
Joanie Leeds
BE A PAIN: AN ALBUM FOR YOUNG (AND OLD) LEADERS
Alastair Moock And Friends
I’M AN OPTIMIST
Dog On Fleas
SONGS FOR SINGIN’
The Okee Dokee Brothers
WILD LIFE
Justin Roberts
SPOKEN WORD
56. Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
ACID FOR THE CHILDREN: A MEMOIR
Flea
ALEX TREBEK – THE ANSWER IS…
Ken Jennings
BLOWOUT: CORRUPTED DEMOCRACY, ROGUE STATE RUSSIA, AND THE RICHEST, MOST DESTRUCTIVE INDUSTRY ON EARTH
Rachel Maddow
CATCH AND KILL
Ronan Farrow
CHARLOTTE’S WEB (E.B. WHITE)
Meryl Streep (& Full cast)
COMEDY
57. Best Comedy Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.
BLACK MITZVAH
Tiffany Haddish
I LOVE EVERYTHING
Patton Oswalt
THE PALE TOURIST
Jim Gaffigan
PAPER TIGER
Bill Burr
23 HOURS TO KILL
Jerry Seinfeld
MUSICAL THEATER
58. Best Musical Theater Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.
AMÉLIE
Audrey Brisson, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy & Jez Unwin, principal soloists; Michael Fentiman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Barnaby Race & Nathan Tysen, producers; Nathan Tysen, lyricist; Daniel Messe, composer & lyricist (Original London Cast)
AMERICAN UTOPIA ON BROADWAY
David Byrne, principal soloist; David Byrne, producer (David Byrne, composer & lyricist) (Original Cast)
JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard & Alanis Morissette, lyricists) (Original Broadway Cast)
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff & Tom Alan Robbins, principal soloists; Will Van Dyke, Michael Mayer, Alan Menken & Frank Wolf, producers (Alan Menken, composer; Howard Ashman, lyricist) (The New Off-Broadway Cast)
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
Christine Allado, Luke Brady, Alexia Khadime & Liam Tamne, principal soloists; Dominick Amendum & Stephen Schwartz, producers; Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist (Original Cast)
SOFT POWER
Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Alyse Alan Louis & Conrad Ricamora, principal soloists; Matt Stine, producer; David Henry Hwang, lyricist; Jeanine Tesori, composer & lyricist (Original Cast)
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
59. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).
A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
(Various Artists)
BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC
(Various Artists)
EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: THE STORY OF FIRE SAGA
(Various Artists)
FROZEN 2
(Various Artists)
JOJO RABBIT
(Various Artists)
60. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.
AD ASTRA
Max Richter, composer
BECOMING
Kamasi Washington, composer
JOKER
Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
1917
Thomas Newman, composer
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
John Williams, composer
61. Best Song Written For Visual Media
A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
BEAUTIFUL GHOSTS [FROM CATS]
Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
CARRIED ME WITH YOU [FROM ONWARD]
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
INTO THE UNKNOWN [FROM FROZEN 2]
Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel & AURORA)
NO TIME TO DIE [FROM NO TIME TO DIE]
Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
STAND UP [FROM HARRIET]
Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)
COMPOSING/ARRANGING
62. Best Instrumental Composition
A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.
BABY JACK
Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra)
BE WATER II
Christian Sands, composer (Christian Sands)
PLUMFIELD
Alexandre Desplat, composer (Alexandre Desplat)
SPUTNIK
Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)
STRATA
Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller)
63. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
BATHROOM DANCE
Hildur Guðnadóttir, arranger (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
DONNA LEE
John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
HONEYMOONERS
Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows)
LIFT EVERY VOICE AND SING
Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson, arrangers (Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea)
URANUS: THE MAGICIAN
Jeremy Levy, arranger (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)
64. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
ASAS FECHADAS
John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole)
DESERT SONG
Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Säje)
FROM THIS PLACE
Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny, arrangers (Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello)
HE WON’T HOLD YOU
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody)
SLOW BURN
Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth)
PACKAGE
65. Best Recording Package
EVERYDAY LIFE
Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)
FUNERAL
Kyle Goen, art director (Lil Wayne)
HEALER
Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)
ON CIRCLES
Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)
VOLS. 11 & 12
Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)
66. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
FLAMING PIE (COLLECTOR’S EDITION)
Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)
GIANTS STADIUM 1987, 1989, 1991
Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)
MODE
Jeff Schulz, art director (Depeche Mode)
ODE TO JOY
Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)
THE STORY OF GHOSTLY INTERNATIONAL
Michael Cina & Molly Smith, art directors (Various Artists)
NOTES
67. Best Album Notes
AT THE MINSTREL SHOW: MINSTREL ROUTINES FROM THE STUDIO, 1894-1926
Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various Artists)
THE BAKERSFIELD SOUND: COUNTRY MUSIC CAPITAL OF THE WEST, 1940-1974
Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various Artists)
DEAD MAN’S POP
Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)
THE MISSING LINK: HOW GUS HAENSCHEN GOT US FROM JOPLIN TO JAZZ AND SHAPED THE MUSIC BUSINESS
Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various Artists)
OUT OF A CLEAR BLUE SKY
David Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)
HISTORICAL
68. Best Historical Album
CELEBRATED, 1895-1896
Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Unique Quartette)
HITTIN’ THE RAMP: THE EARLY YEARS (1936 – 1943)
Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald & George Klabin, compilation producers; Matthew Lutthans, mastering engineer (Nat King Cole)
IT’S SUCH A GOOD FEELING: THE BEST OF MISTER ROGERS
Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)
1999 SUPER DELUXE EDITION
Michael Howe, compilation producer; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)
SOUVENIR
Carolyn Agger, compilation producer; Miles Showell, mastering engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark)
THROW DOWN YOUR HEART: THE COMPLETE AFRICA SESSIONS
Béla Fleck, compilation producer; Richard Dodd, mastering engineer (Béla Fleck)
PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL
69. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
BLACK HOLE RAINBOW
Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)
EXPECTATIONS
Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)
HYPERSPACE
Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua & Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)
JAIME
Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)
25 TRIPS
Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)
70. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
JACK ANTONOFF
• August (Taylor Swift) (T)
• Gaslighter (The Chicks) (A)
• Holy Terrain (FKA Twigs Featuring Future) (T)
• Mirrorball (Taylor Swift) (T)
• This Is Me Trying (Taylor Swift) (T)
• Together (Sia) (S)
DAN AUERBACH
• Cypress Grove (Jimmy “Duck” Holmes) (A)
• El Dorado (Marcus King) (A)
• Is Thomas Callaway (CeeLo Green) (A)
• Singing For My Supper (Early James) (A)
• Solid Gold Sounds (Kendell Marvel) (A)
• Years (John Anderson) (A
DAVE COBB
• Backbone (Kaleo) (S)
• The Balladeer (Lori McKenna) (A)
• Boneshaker (Airbourne) (A)
• Down Home Christmas (Oak Ridge Boys) (A)
• The Highwomen (The Highwomen) (A)
• I Remember Everything (John Prine) (S)
• Reunions (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit) (A)
• The Spark (William Prince) (S)
• You’re Still The One (Teddy Swims) (S)
FLYING LOTUS
• It Is What It Is (Thundercat) (A)
ANDREW WATT
• Break My Heart (Dua Lipa) (T)
• Me And My Guitar (A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie) (T)
• Midnight Sky (Miley Cyrus) (S)
• Old Me (5 Seconds Of Summer) (T)
• Ordinary Man (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Elton John) (T)
• Take What You Want (Post Malone Featuring Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott) (T)
• Under The Graveyard (Ozzy Osbourne) (T)
71. Best Remixed Recording
A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.
DO YOU EVER (RAC MIX)
RAC, remixer (Phil Good)
IMAGINARY FRIENDS (MORGAN PAGE REMIX)
Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)
PRAYING FOR YOU (LOUIE VEGA MAIN REMIX)
Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)
ROSES (IMANBEK REMIX)
Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)
YOUNG & ALIVE (BAZZI VS. HAYWYRE REMIX)
Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)
PRODUCTION, IMMERSIVE AUDIO
72. Best Immersive Audio Album
Due the COVID-19 pandemic, the Best Immersive Audio Album Craft Committee was unable to meet. The judging of the entries in this category has been postponed until such time that we are able to meet in a way that is appropriate to judge the many formats and configurations of the entries and is safe for the committee members. The nominations for the 63rd GRAMMYs will be announced next year in addition to (and separately from) the 64th GRAMMY nominations in the category
PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL
73. Best Engineered Album, Classical
An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)
DANIELPOUR: THE PASSION OF YESHUA
Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
GERSHWIN: PORGY AND BESS
David Frost & John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
HYNES: FIELDS
Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis & Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)
IVES: COMPLETE SYMPHONIES
Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
SHOSTAKOVICH: SYMPHONY NO. 13, ‘BABI YAR’
David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
74. Producer Of The Year, Classical
A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)
BLANTON ALSPAUGH
• Aspects Of America – Pulitzer Edition (Carlos Kalmar & Oregon Symphony)
• Blessed Art Thou Among Women (Peter Jermihov, Katya Lukianov & PaTRAM Institute Singers)
• Dvořák: Symphony No. 9; Copland: Billy The Kid (Gianandrea Noseda & National Symphony Orchestra)
• Glass: The Fall Of The House Of Usher (Joseph Li, Nicholas Nestorak, Madison Leonard, Jonas Hacker, Ben Edquist, Matthew Adam Fleisher & Wolf Trap Opera)
• Kahane: Emergency Shelter Intake Form (Alicia Hall Moran, Gabriel Kahane, Carlos Kalmar & Oregon Symphony)
• Kastalsky: Requiem (Leonard Slatkin, Steven Fox, Benedict Sheehan, Charles Bruffy, Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, The Saint Tikhon Choir, Kansas City Chorale & Orchestra Of St. Luke’s)
• Massenet: Thaïs (Andrew Davis, Joshua Hopkins, Andrew Staples, Erin Wall, Toronto Mendelssohn Choir & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)
• Smyth: The Prison (Sarah Brailey, Dashon Burton, James Blachly & Experiential Orchestra)
• Woolf, L.P.: Fire And Flood (Julian Wachner, Matt Haimovitz & Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)
DAVID FROST
• Beethoven: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 9 (Jonathan Biss)
• Gershwin: Porgy And Bess (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
• Gluck: Orphée & Eurydice (Harry Bicket, Dmitry Korchak, Andriana Chuchman, Lauren Snouffer, Lyric Opera Of Chicago Orchestra & Chorus)
• Holst: The Planets; The Perfect Fool (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
• Muhly: Marnie (Robert Spano, Isabel Leonard, Christopher Maltman, Denyce Graves, Iestyn Davies, Janis Kelly, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
• Schubert: Piano Sonatas, D. 845, D. 894, D. 958, D. 960 (Shai Wosner)
• Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’ (Riccardo Muti, Alexey Tikhomirov, Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Chorus)
JESSE LEWIS
• Gunn: The Ascendant (Roomful Of Teeth)
• Harrison, M.: Just Constellations (Roomful Of Teeth)
• Her Own Wings (Willamette Valley Chamber Music Festival)
• Hynes: Fields (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)
• Lang, D.: Love Fail (Beth Willer & Lorelei Ensemble)
• Mazzoli: Proving Up (Christopher Rountree, Opera Omaha & International Contemporary Ensemble)
• Sharlat: Spare The Rod! (NOW Ensemble)
• Soul House (Hub New Music)
• Wherein Lies The Good (The Westerlies)
DMITRIY LIPAY
• Adams, J.: Must The Devil Have All The Good Tunes? (Yuja Wang, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
• Cipullo: The Parting (Alastair Willis, Laura Strickling, Catherine Cook, Michael Mayes & Music Of Remembrance)
• Ives: Complete Symphonies (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
• LA Phil 100 – The Los Angeles Philharmonic Centennial Birthday Gala (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
• Langgaard: Prelude To Antichrist; Strauss: An Alpine Symphony (Thomas Dausgaard & Seattle Symphony Orchestra)
• Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 & Symphony No. 2, ‘The Four Temperaments’ (Thomas Dausgaard & Seattle Symphony)
ELAINE MARTONE
• Bound For The Promised Land (Robert M. Franklin, Steven Darsey, Jessye Norman & Taylor Branch)
• Dawn (Shachar Israel)
• Gandolfi, Prior & Oliverio: Orchestral Works (Robert Spano & Atlanta Symphony Orchestra)
• Singing In The Dead Of Night (Eighth Blackbird)
• Whitacre: The Sacred Veil (Eric Whitacre, Grant Gershon & Los Angeles Master Chorale)
CLASSICAL
75. Best Orchestral Performance
Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.
ASPECTS OF AMERICA – PULITZER EDITION
Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)
CONCURRENCE
Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)
COPLAND: SYMPHONY NO. 3
Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
IVES: COMPLETE SYMPHONIES
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
LUTOSłAWSKI: SYMPHONIES NOS. 2 & 3
Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)
76. Best Opera Recording
Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.
DELLO JOIO: THE TRIAL AT ROUEN
Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
FLOYD, C.: PRINCE OF PLAYERS
William Boggs, conductor; Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)
GERSHWIN: PORGY AND BESS
David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
HANDEL: AGRIPPINA
Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Joyce DiDonato; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)
ZEMLINSKY: DER ZWERG
Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer, producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)
77. Best Choral Performance
Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.
CARTHAGE
Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
DANIELPOUR: THE PASSION OF YESHUAH
JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)
KASTALSKY: REQUIEM
Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)
MORAVEC: SANCTUARY ROAD
Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus)
ONCE UPON A TIME
Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.
CONTEMPORARY VOICES
Pacifica Quartet
HEALING MODES
Brooklyn Rider
HEARNE, T.: PLACE
Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra
HYNES: FIELDS
Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion
THE SCHUMANN QUARTETS
Dover Quartet
79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.
ADÈS: CONCERTO FOR PIANO AND ORCHESTRA
Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
BEETHOVEN: COMPLETE PIANO SONATAS
Igor Levit
BOHEMIAN TALES
Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)
DESTINATION RACHMANINOV – ARRIVAL
Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
THEOFANIDIS: CONCERTO FOR VIOLA AND CHAMBER ORCHESTRA
Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.
AMERICAN COMPOSERS AT PLAY – WILLIAM BOLCOM, RICKY IAN GORDON, LORI LAITMAN, JOHN MUSTO
Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux)
CLAIRIÈRES – SONGS BY LILI & NADIA BOULANGER
Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist
FARINELLI
Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor (Il Giardino Armonico)
A LAD’S LOVE
Brian Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanist (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell)
SMYTH: THE PRISON
Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)
81. Best Classical Compendium
Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.
ADÈS CONDUCTS ADÈS
Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer
SAARIAHO: GRAAL THÉÂTRE; CIRCLE MAP; NEIGES; VERS TOI QUI ES SI LOIN
Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer
SEREBRIER: SYMPHONIC BACH VARIATIONS; LAMENTS AND HALLELUJAHS; FLUTE CONCERTO
José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer
THOMAS, M.T.: FROM THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK & MEDITATIONS ON RILKE
Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer
WOOLF, L.P.: FIRE AND FLOOD
Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition
A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.
ADÈS: CONCERTO FOR PIANO AND ORCHESTRA
Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
DANIELPOUR: THE PASSION OF YESHUA
Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
FLOYD, C.: PRINCE OF PLAYERS
Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)
HEARNE, T.: PLACE
Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra)
ROUSE: SYMPHONY NO. 5
Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
83. Best Music Video
Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.
BROWN SKIN GIRL
Beyoncé
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, video directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, video producers
LIFE IS GOOD
Future Featuring Drake
Julien Christian Lutz, video director; Harv Glazer, video producer
LOCKDOWN
Anderson .Paak
Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer
ADORE YOU
Harry Styles
Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer
GOLIATH
Woodkid
Yoann Lemoine, video director
84. Best Music Film
For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.
BEASTIE BOYS STORY
Beastie Boys
Spike Jonze, video director; Amanda Adelson, Jason Baum & Spike Jonze, video producers
BLACK IS KING
Beyoncé
WE ARE FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME
Freestyle Love Supreme
Andrew Fried, video director; Andrew Fried, Jill Furman, Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarina Roma, Jenny Steingart & Jon Steingart, video producers
LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE
Linda Ronstadt
Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman, video directors; Michele Farinola & James Keach, video producers
THAT LITTLE OL’ BAND FROM TEXAS
ZZ Top
Sam Dunn, video director; Scot McFadyen, video producer