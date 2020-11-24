Pete Davidson To Star In ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Table Read With Familiar Co-Star

Pete Davidson is putting his twist on the 1946 holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life”.

Davidson will star in a table read of the classic film alongside his “The King of Staten Island” co-star Maude Apatow, per Deadline. Global’s “Saturday Night Live” comedian will play George Bailey (played by James Stewart in the film) and the “Euphoria” actress takes the role of Violet Bick.

The all-star table read will also welcome Mia Farrow (“The Great Gatsby”), Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Carol Kane (“Hester Street”), Ed Begley Jr. (“St. Elsewhere”), Diedrich Bader (“Veep”), Bill Pullman (“Spaceballs”), Richard Kind (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), B.D. Wong (“Mr. Robot)” and Michael Shannon (“The Shape of Water”).

The table read is organized by renowned actor Ed Asner, 91, and The Ed Asner Family Center, benefitting mental health and enrichment programs to special needs children and their families.

“We are so thrilled to have Pete reenact the role of George in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ with his talented wit and clever vocalizations,” said Matthew Asner, President/CEO of The Ed Asner Family Center. “We look forward to having Maude join the cast as Violet with her creative flair.”

The “It’s a Wonderful Life” table read is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.