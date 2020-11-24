Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Open Up About How Their Miscarriage Brought Them Closer Together

The Chrissy Teigen and John Legend household have been through a lot lately.

On Tuesday, the couple appeared on “Good Morning America”, opening up about Teigen’s miscarriage in September, and how the experience has affected them.

EXCLUSIVE: @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend open up on pregnancy loss and how the experience brought them closer together. Now they have a new mission to help support families with sick children. https://t.co/SUzrfqqXrL pic.twitter.com/cGmL4ML37U — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 24, 2020

“I definitely give myself permission to have complete and utter grief, every day is so different so when people ask how I’m doing I say, ‘I’m okay. Today,'” Teigen said.

“I didn’t know that we could could experience this grief and also share it,” Legend added, “but when we did it really meant so much to so many people and it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that and I’m just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it.”

Among the gratifying things about being very public about her miscarriage, Teigen said, was all the support from fans around the world who shared their own experiences with her.

“I have thousands of letters written to me and obviously it’s so painful to go through something like this as a woman, something that was inside your body that you were nurturing and taking care of, but obviously there’s a father involved and the support for the both of us has just been so beautiful, so incredible,” she said.

Teigen also addressed those who criticized her for sharing photos documenting her health crisis, saying, “I don’t care if you are offended or disgusted, I understand it can be that way for people, it’s designed for the people that were hurting. John was very uncomfortable taking them.”

Legend agreed, saying, “She felt like really that one of the ways we would carry on Jack’s memory was take pictures of that moment. I was worried, I didn’t want to commemorate this pain, but the crazy thing about having a miscarriage is you don’t walk away with anything. You have this emptiness so we wanted to take the photos so we had something to remember it by.”

The couple’s marriage has also never been stronger after going through the experience together.

“I just know I love my wife more than ever,” Legend said. “We’ve been, we’ve been through so many challenges together and they’ve made us stronger and I know that doesn’t always happen when people go through tragedy but I feel like the challenges we’ve faced together have made us feel even more sure about who we are together as a couple and who we are as a family and that when we commit to be together forever we really hold that promise to heart and we take it seriously and I feel like we’re stronger together than we’ve ever been.

It is such an incredible initiative (100 million!) and we are proud to be even a small part of it. The hashtag works both here and Instagram! https://t.co/m6DSt422Gf — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 24, 2020

Legend and Teigen also talked about their involvement with Ronald McDonald House charities and their campaign to raise $100 million for the foundation.