Tom Brady Faces Online Backlash After Failing To Shake Hands With Jared Goff After Football Loss

By Becca Longmire.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to throw a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady had everybody talking on Twitter Monday night.

Brady’s football team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 24-27 to the Los Angeles Rams and it’s tradition to see the two opposing quarterbacks shake hands after the game as a sign of respect.

However, despite The Rams’ quarterback Jared Goff looking like he was searching for Brady, he was nowhere to be seen.

Brady appeared to have made a beeline for the locker room after the loss instead, much to the annoyance of many social media users.

This isn’t the first time this has happened, with Brady previously not shaking Bears quarterback Nick Foles’ hand after they beat his team earlier this year.

