Tom Brady Faces Online Backlash After Failing To Shake Hands With Jared Goff After Football Loss

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to throw a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady had everybody talking on Twitter Monday night.

Brady’s football team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 24-27 to the Los Angeles Rams and it’s tradition to see the two opposing quarterbacks shake hands after the game as a sign of respect.

However, despite The Rams’ quarterback Jared Goff looking like he was searching for Brady, he was nowhere to be seen.

“Been there” -Nick Foles to Jared Goff pic.twitter.com/cnSbY9pju2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 24, 2020

Brady appeared to have made a beeline for the locker room after the loss instead, much to the annoyance of many social media users.

I guess Brady doesn’t know Goff well enough to shake his hand after losing. Yet, he knows every qb after he wins. Brady is full of what the elephant left on the show ground. His attitude is bulljive and it’s time to call his A** out on it. 😤😤😤 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 24, 2020

Brady can’t be bothered to shake hands with peasants such as Jared Goff or Nick Foles. — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 24, 2020

Tom Brady loves to not shake hands after losses that were extremely his fault — tryler (@tylerlauletta) November 24, 2020

Brady doesn’t shake hands when he loses. That doesn’t sit right with me — Austin Soppa (@DJ_Soppa) November 24, 2020

Tom Brady loses another game and fails to shake hands. Seems he only shakes hands when he wins — Bradley Walter (@b_walter30) November 24, 2020

Tom Brady is the sorest loser professionals sports has ever seen. Another loss ends in Tom walking off the field without shaking hands. Petty level 💯 — Sabi (@got2beekitten) November 24, 2020

This isn’t the first time this has happened, with Brady previously not shaking Bears quarterback Nick Foles’ hand after they beat his team earlier this year.