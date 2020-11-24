BTS Will Get You In The Holiday Spirit With ‘Life Goes On’

On Monday night, K-pop superstars BTS appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” for a very festive performance of their song “Life Goes On”.

The video opens in a house decorated for Christmas, while one of the band members reads a newspaper headline about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soon, though, things begin to brighten up, as the band all get together to celebrate the holidays, exchanging gifts, trying on new clothes and more.

Fans on Twitter also showed their love for the video.

bts in the late late show with james corden💜✨ pic.twitter.com/IknHNVr5fb — tae’s favorite animal is a jibra⁷ʙᴇ.🦓 (@yeshaalvarez3) November 24, 2020