Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto Goes Virtual

As fashion week events around the world have gone virtual, Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto (IFWTO) has followed suit.

The four-day celebration of Indigenous fashion will be held online from November 26-29. This year’s event will include fashion films, Indigenous-made collections in a virtual marketplace, a digital art exhibition and a variety of panel discussions.

“At a time when physical gatherings are difficult and the online market is saturated, carving out innovative digital spaces for Indigenous creators to gather and share our work is vital,” says IFWTO Artistic Director Sage Paul.

The festival will go live at IFWtoronto.com, and will highlight 19 different designers and over 50 limited editioned Indigenous-made collections. The online runway presentations are free, allowing audiences all over the world to engage with Indigenous clothing designers.

These designers include Anne Mullaire, Margaret Jacobs, and Lesley Hampton – who has dressed our very own Cheryl Hickey over the years!

Cheryl Hickey. Photo: George Pimentel

For programming and schedule information, head to IFWtoronto.com.