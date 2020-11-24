James Woods Plays Rudy Giuliani In Resurfaced Movie Clip And The Internet Can’t Handle It

By Becca Longmire.

RUDY: THE RUDY GIULIANI STORY, James Woods, 2003, © USA Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection/CP Images
A clip of James Woods playing Rudy Giuliani in a 2003 TV movie has resurfaced online and the Internet finds it hilarious.

Woods, a conservative actor, played the part of the former Mayor of New City in the USA Network film “Rudy: The Rudy Giuliani Story”.

A Twitter user then sparked an online frenzy after posting a clip of a romantic moonlit scene involving Woods and a younger lover, Donna Hanover (played by Penelope Ann Miller).

Discussing politics, Woods says as Giuliani: “New York can be great again, someone has to set a high standard. That’s what my father told me. Dad and my other heroes: Winston Churchill, Bobby Kennedy.”

He adds, “Democrats always talked about things getting better, Republicans did whatever they could to make them better.”

A synopsis for the flick reads, “Based on the story of Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, who worked to make the city’s more seedy neighbourhoods safer while incurring the wrath of minorities and artists and closing his term after leading his city through the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks.”

One social media user asked after watching the clip, “I wonder if James Woods is more embarrassed to have played Rudy Giuliani than Rudy Giuliani is embarrassed to have been played by James Woods?”

See more reaction to the resurfaced video below.

