James Woods Plays Rudy Giuliani In Resurfaced Movie Clip And The Internet Can’t Handle It

A clip of James Woods playing Rudy Giuliani in a 2003 TV movie has resurfaced online and the Internet finds it hilarious.

Woods, a conservative actor, played the part of the former Mayor of New City in the USA Network film “Rudy: The Rudy Giuliani Story”.

A Twitter user then sparked an online frenzy after posting a clip of a romantic moonlit scene involving Woods and a younger lover, Donna Hanover (played by Penelope Ann Miller).

I didn't think 2020 had anything left to give us (or take away from us) but I was wrong because here's an unearthed clip of the 2003 movie "Rudy: The Rudy Giuliani Story" starring James Woods as Rudy Giuliani and it is fucking G O L D. pic.twitter.com/eAxrrQyqgz — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 24, 2020

Discussing politics, Woods says as Giuliani: “New York can be great again, someone has to set a high standard. That’s what my father told me. Dad and my other heroes: Winston Churchill, Bobby Kennedy.”

He adds, “Democrats always talked about things getting better, Republicans did whatever they could to make them better.”

A synopsis for the flick reads, “Based on the story of Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, who worked to make the city’s more seedy neighbourhoods safer while incurring the wrath of minorities and artists and closing his term after leading his city through the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks.”

One social media user asked after watching the clip, “I wonder if James Woods is more embarrassed to have played Rudy Giuliani than Rudy Giuliani is embarrassed to have been played by James Woods?”

i wonder if james woods is more embarassed to have played rudy giuliani than rudy giuliani is embarrassed to have been played by james woods? https://t.co/jQTcfurtfO — Chez Wick (@iTzcarlinn) November 24, 2020

See more reaction to the resurfaced video below.

This romantic moonlit scene in RUDY: THE RUDY GIULIANI STORY absolutely murdered me. I am dead. pic.twitter.com/eRZuxM0iMI — Marie Bardi (@mariebardi) November 24, 2020

James Woods should definitely make a sequel to this to cover the period from 2002 to the present. https://t.co/ZyWVgKwHl1 — Schooley (@Rschooley) November 24, 2020

This is the most unintentionally funny thing I've ever seen:https://t.co/8HC2kseqTO — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 24, 2020

Who's the most embarrassed, James Woods playing Rudy Giuliani, or Giuliani having James Woods play him. pic.twitter.com/CG6MivRtm3 — Phil (@FillupPm) November 24, 2020

James Woods as Rudy is so perfect. When losers play losers the result is…well…a perfect mess. — LA Nor (@wlshlnr) November 24, 2020

James Woods was Emmy-nominated for that Rudy Giuliani biopic you're all laughing at. Truly, a different time. — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) November 24, 2020