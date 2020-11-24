Beyonce Tops 2021 Grammy Nominations With 9 Nods, Justin Bieber Is Top Canadian Nominee

The nominations are in for the 2021 Grammy Awards and the nominees are taking to social media to react to the honour.

The Recording Academy, along with special guests Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Gayle King and “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne, announced the nominations during an hour-long virtual global livestream on Tuesday.

Beyoncé is the year’s most nominated artist with nine total nominations, including Record of the Year, Best Music Film and Song of the Year.

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Roddy Rich follow with six nominations apiece. Brittany Howards, lead vocalist of Alabama Shakes, earned a surprising five nods for her solo debut album.

DaBaby, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion each earned four nominations.

Hotties let’s celebrate the GRAMMY nominations and my new album!!! Drop your cashapp and #GoodNewsMegan to win some $$$

Stream Good News here: (https://t.co/i4RoBhDE0p) pic.twitter.com/SAyZDjMxLr — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 24, 2020

Also garnering four nods in total is Justin Bieber, who is the top Canadian 2021 Grammy nominee. The Biebs is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Changes, Pop Solo Performance for “Yummy”, Pop Duo for “Intentions” along with rapper Quavo and Best Country Duo or Group Performance alongside Dan + Shay for “10,000 Hours”.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram after hearing the news, admitting although he’s “flattered” to be acknowledged in the Pop category, Changes “was” and “is” an R&B project.

Toronto’s own Drake has three 2021 Grammy nods, including Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Laugh Now, Cry Later”. He’s also nominated in the Best Music Video/Film category for Future’s “Life Is Good”.

And Montreal producer Kaytranada got three nominations, including Best New Artist, Best Dance Recording for “10%” and Best Dance/Electronic Album for Bubba.

Meanwhile, BTS makes Grammys history again, becoming the first K-pop group to break into a major category.

The boy band was recognized in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their English-language single “Dynamite” and took to Twitter to share a live reaction video.

Country superstar Maren Morris earned a nomination in the Best Country Song category for her megahit “The Bones”, which recently took home Single and Song of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards.

thank you @RecordingAcad and congratulations to all my friends, peers & @TheHighwomen for our first nomination! pic.twitter.com/TcfJTlO4U4 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 24, 2020

Rising country singer Mickey Guyton makes history as the first Black woman to be nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category for her song “Black Like Me”.

First time nominees include “Say So” hitmaker Doja Cat, who earned three nominations, including Best New Artist and Record of the Year.

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will host music’s biggest night on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

See the full list of nominees and snubs and surprises below.