Tim McGraw Looks Back At Adorable Home Videos In New Music Video For ‘Gravy’

Tim McGraw reminisces about old times in his new music video for “Gravy”, which he released just before U.S. Thanksgiving.

The country crooner shares clips of his kids – Gracie, now 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18 – and his wife Faith Hill in the clip, among other family members and loved ones.

McGraw and Hill tied the knot back in 1996.

I know Thanksgiving looks a little different for a lot of us this year. Let’s take care of each other and remember what’s most important in life…. The ones we share it with. Everything else is gravy. Full video out on @YouTube: https://t.co/G3WhcyVzv1#Thanksgiving #Gravy pic.twitter.com/7wgKv5Rali — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) November 24, 2020

RELATED: Tim McGraw Marks 24 Years Of Marriage To Faith Hill With Touching Tribute

Lyrics to the sweet song include, “Got a flatbed Ford and four good tires / Biscuits in the oven, chicken in the fryer.

“Lights turned on, cable paid / If you ask me, I got it made / If I could hug my kids and kiss my wife / One more day in this crazy life.

“Take a second to stop and smell the daisies / Everything else is gravy.”

McGraw’s video comes after he released a special treat for fans – a brand new album full of his greatest hits from 2013-2019.