Sarah Horsley, Widow Of Major Hugh Lindsay, Calls Out ‘The Crown’ For Depiction Of Husband’s Death

A widow is calling out Netflix’s hit royal drama.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Sarah Horsley, wife of the late Major Hugh Lindsay, spoke out against “The Crown” for its depiction of her husband’s death in the recently released fourth season.

Lindsay was killed in 1988 in an avalanche while skiing with Prince Charles in Switzerland.

Though Lindsay’s actually death is not directly depicted in the TV series, the avalanche is shown.

“I was horrified when I was told [the episode] was happening and was very concerned about the impact on my daughter,” Horsley said. “I’m very upset by it and I’m dreading people seeing it.”

She continued, “I wrote to them asking them not to do it, not to use the accident. I suppose members of the Royal family have to grin and bear it, but for me it’s a very private tragedy.”

Horsley said she received “a very kind letter” from the show’s producers in which they said “that they understood my concerns, but they hope I will feel that they deal with difficult subject matters with integrity and great sensitivity”.

She added, “I think it’s very unkind to many members of the family.”

ET Canada has reached out to Netflix for comment.