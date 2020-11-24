Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Thoughts On Netflix’s ‘Selena: The Series’ After She Played The Late Singer In 1997 Movie

Jennifer Lopez shares her thoughts on Netflix’s “Selena: The Series” in a new video clip.

The show, based on Selena Quintanilla’s life, comes after Lopez took on the role of the singer in the 1997 film “Selena”, which shot her to fame.

A synopsis for Lopez’s flick read, “Selena Perez, a popular Tejano music star, is catapulted to the pinnacle of fame through her music. She dies a tragic death at a young age of 23, after she is shot by the president of her fan club,” while the Netflix series is about “Selena Quintanilla, a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice.”

The synopsis continues, “‘Selena: The Series’ explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time — and the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together.”

Lopez says of “Selena: The Series”: “Playing Selena was a landmark moment in my career and I was so excited when I saw the trailer and heard about it. It’s a great way for this generation to get to know Selena. I love Selena, she’s such a big part of my life and my career and I can’t wait to see it.”

“Selena: The Series” launches on Netflix on Dec. 4.

Christian Serratos recently spoke to ET Canada about how “Walking Dead” prepared her for her “Selena” role.