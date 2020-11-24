Quebec Filmmaker Xavier Dolan To Write, Direct TV Drama Miniseries

Quebec filmmaker Xavier Dolan is moving to the small screen with a new tv series.

Arthouse darling Xavier Dolan is shifting to the small screen with a TV drama for Quebecor Content.

Quebecor president and CEO Pierre Karl Peéladeau says Dolan’s small screen debut will be a miniseries based on the Michel Marc Bouchard play, La Nuit où Laurier Gaudreault s’est réveillé.

Péladeau tweeted the news Tuesday morning in French, saying Dolan will write and direct the series.

He says it will air on Videotron’s subscription channel, Club illico, as well as internationally.

The project reunites Dolan with dark material from Bouchard, whose play Tom at the Farm was adapted by Dolan and Bouchard as a film in 2015.

The miniseries is based on Bouchard’s 2019 story about a woman who is forced to confront family dysfunction when she returns to her hometown upon the death of her mother.

Dolan posted a brief acknowledgment on Instagram saying only: “Back to work. La Nuit où Laurier Gaudreault s’est réveillé coming to you in 2022.”

