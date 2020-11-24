‘Shameless’ Is Making The Yards Dangerous Again In Final Season Trailer

The Gallaghers aren’t leaving without a fight.

On Tuesday, Showtime debuted the first trailer for the 11th and final season of “Shameless”.

RELATED: Premiere Date Revealed For 11th & Final Season Of ‘Shameless’

The new season finds the Gallagher family facing being pushed out of their own neighbourhood by the forces of gentrification and the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the family is taking a stand.

“All we’ve got to do is make the Yards dangerous again,” William H. Macy’s Frank Gallagher says.

“As Frank confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug induced twilight years, Lip struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch,” the official description reads.

RELATED: Emmy Rossum Becomes An L.A. Billboard Icon In Hilarious ‘Angelyne’ Teaser

“Newlyweds Ian and Mickey are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb embraces her individuality and single motherhood. Carl finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin and V struggle to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for.”

The final season of “Shameless” premieres Dec. 8.