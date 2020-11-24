Dua Lipa Says Every Day Is A ‘Pinch Me’ Moment As She Preps For ‘Studio 2054’ Online Concert Event

It looks like 2020 is shaping up to be Dua Lipa’s year.

With the singer earning six Grammy nominations including Album of the Year for Future Nostalgia on Tuesday, a brand new single with Miley Cyrus and a special online concert event happening on Friday, the 25-year-old Brit has a lot to celebrate.

“Every day is a ‘pinch me’ moment! For sure! Every day I’m going, ‘what is my life!’ and ‘what am I doing?'” she tells ET Canada. “I feel so lucky to be able to get to do my job and sometimes I do stuff and I look back on it and I go ‘that was so mad!'”

Revealing she’s been dancing for six or seven hours a day to get ready for Friday’s online event, “Studio 2054”, Lipa is excited about this brand new experience.

“I could do it in my sleep! I do feel very confident in it,” she says of the dance moves. “There’s obviously when the cameras come on and the adrenaline starts rushing and your heart starts racing… you have no idea what happens at that point. But I am very ready and excited and I mean I’ve never done anything like this so there’s definitely going to be nerves and adrenaline but it’s going to be… this is everything I could have dreamed of.”

Of her sexy new single “Prisoner” with Cyrus, Lipa says the pair wanted to channel The Runaways and echo Joan Jett and Cherie Currie for the music video.

“It [was] a very fun, you know ’80s glam rock kind of moment between the two of us. I feel like when we got into the studio it was the perfect amalgamation of where we are,” she says. “We met each other right in the middle and I think it just worked perfectly.”