Aubrey Plaza, Jonas Brothers Respond After Fan Uses FaceApp To Create ‘Jonas Sisters’

By Rachel West.

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas - Getty Images
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas - Getty Images

A fan had a little fun with FaceApp to create the “Jonas Sisters”.

Using the app (which uses filters to create new looks and hairstyles) a Twitter user named Harrison posted a photo that showed the Jonas Bros as women. Followers were quick to point out the “sisters” looked an awful lot like actresses Miranda Cosgrove, Aubrey Plaza and Hailee Steinfeld.

 

RELATED: The Jonas Brothers Share Their Family Photos And Home Videos In ‘I Need You Christmas’ Video

 

The lookalike pic eventually caught the attention of Plaza and Kevin and Joe Jonas with the actress tweeting, “Omg can’t wait to get back on tour with my bandmates and sisters.”

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP