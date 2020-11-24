Aubrey Plaza, Jonas Brothers Respond After Fan Uses FaceApp To Create ‘Jonas Sisters’

A fan had a little fun with FaceApp to create the “Jonas Sisters”.

Using the app (which uses filters to create new looks and hairstyles) a Twitter user named Harrison posted a photo that showed the Jonas Bros as women. Followers were quick to point out the “sisters” looked an awful lot like actresses Miranda Cosgrove, Aubrey Plaza and Hailee Steinfeld.

Miranda Cosgrove / Aubrey Plaza / Hailee Steinfeld. pic.twitter.com/7sNzFvwNBr — Chucho E. Quintero (@Chucho_Q) November 22, 2020

The lookalike pic eventually caught the attention of Plaza and Kevin and Joe Jonas with the actress tweeting, “Omg can’t wait to get back on tour with my bandmates and sisters.”

omg can’t wait to get back on tour with my bandmates and sisters 🤪 pic.twitter.com/cfefobrZII — Aubrey Plaza (@evilhag) November 23, 2020

Same. https://t.co/pNvBz7HQmq — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) November 23, 2020