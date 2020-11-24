Cami Clune, John Holiday Deliver Knockout Duelling Performances On ‘The Voice’

Two Team Legend singers are proving they’ve got what it takes.

In a preview from Tuesday’s new Knockouts Round episode of “The Voice”, Cami Clune and John Holiday take turns wowing the coaches.

First up, Clune sings a powerful take on the classic “I Put a Spell On You”, getting a standing ovation.

Next, Holiday takes the stage for a soulful performance of Eric Carmen’s “All By Myself” that similarly gets a big reaction for his impressive falsetto.

“I quit,” Gwen Stefani jokes. “I actually retired right now.”

Shelton singles out Holiday telling him, “As a fan of music and a fan of this show, I wanna say I love you. And as a coach on this show I wanna say I hate you, and that you’re an enormous pain in my a**.”

Finally, the duo’s coach John Legend calls them both “phenomenal talents.”