Dave Chappelle Praises Netflix For Taking Down Episodes Of ‘Chappelle’s Show’

Dave Chappelle is standing by Netflix because Netflix is standing by him.

Chappelle has made it clear that ViacomCBS is making a profit off his creativity without compensating him. The legendary comedian accused ViacomCBS of licensing episodes of “Chappelle’s Show” to third parties without giving him a cut.

Chappelle has a stand-up deal with Netflix and the streaming giant obliged when asked to remove an episode of “Chappelle’s Show” from its service.

“People think I made a lot of money from ‘Chappelle’s Show’,” Chappelle said on Instagram. “When I left that show I never got paid. They (ViacomCBS) didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract. But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract.”

“But is that right? I didn’t think so either. That’s why I like working for Netflix,” he continued. “When all those bad things happened to me, that company didn’t even exist. And when I found out they were streaming ‘Chappelle’s Show’, I was furious. How could they not– how could they not know? So you know what I did? I called them and I told them that this makes me feel bad.”

Chappelle confirmed that Netflix agreed to drop the program.

“And you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better,” he said. “That’s why I f**k with Netflix. Because they paid me my money, they do what they say they’re going to do, and they went above and beyond what you could expect from a businessman.”

“They did something just because they thought that I might think that they were wrong,” Chappelle asserted. “And I do — I think that if you are f**king streaming that show you’re fencing stolen goods.”

Chappelle concluded by appealing to his fans the same way he did on Global TV’s “Saturday Night Live” earlier this month.

“I’m not going to the agents, I’m coming to my real boss — I’m coming to you. I’m begging you — if you ever liked me, if you ever think there was anything worthwhile about me, I’m begging you, please don’t watch that show,” he asserted. “I’m not asking you to boycott any network — boycott me. Boycott ‘Chappelle’s Show’. Do not watch it unless they pay me.”