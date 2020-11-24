Angela Bassett Remembers Chadwick Boseman: ‘He Worked Around The Clock’

Angela Bassett has nothing but fond memories of Chadwick Boseman.

In a new interview with BuzzFeed, the iconic actress remembers working with the late star on “Black Panther”.

RELATED: ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Won’t Use Digital Double For The Late Chadwick Boseman

“I would have to say that my most fond memory of Chadwick was sitting in our shared makeup and hair space on the set of Black Panther every morning, watching him as he prepared for the day,” she recalls.

“Chadwick always showed true commitment,” she adds. “It was the little things that resonated most, such as when he worked on his accent, even to the point of calling a friend or consultant in Africa. He worked around the clock to make sure he delivered because he fully understood what Black Panther meant, not just for him but for all of us, for black people on film.”

Bassett also shares her favourite memory from the set of the Marvel blockbuster.

“Warrior Falls! They built this incredible design of mountains and three waterfalls cascading down, and there were drummers drumming,” she says. “There’s Chadwick and Michael B. [Jordan], Forest [Whitaker], Lupita [Nyong’o], and Daniel [Kaluuya], Letitia [Wright], myself, and a cast of black folk, just splendidly adorned, and we are just rockin’ and chillin’ all day. Talking and chillin’. We were filming 10 hours a day and there’s a lot of waiting on film sets, but I’ve never been on a set where it felt like a 10-hour party. All day there was just so much love in that moment. Oh God, so much soul! So much soul.”

RELATED: Angela Bassett Teases ‘Amazing’ Secrets From ‘Black Panther 2’

The 62-year-old is also asked how she keeps herself healthy during these difficult times in the world.

“I definitely move my body and workout. I was told by a doctor that I have no excuse for not exercising, so I have to and so I do that. It also helps to keep connections with your friends. Just you know talking, communicating,” Bassett says. “A simple, ‘How are you doing?’ Can’t be underestimated. You know, wine and chocolate can only do so much, and then it turns on you. But a good girlfriend is always there.”