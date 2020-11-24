Mark Hamill, Andy Lassner Rip Into Donald Trump As He Supports Randy Quaid’s ‘Paper Ballot Re-Vote’ Idea

By Aynslee Darmon.

Photos: CPImages
Photos: CPImages

Celebs on Twitter are ripping into Donald Trump after he retweeted advice from “Christmas Vacation” actor Randy Quaid.

It all started when Quaid, a vocal Trump supporter, called for an “in-person, only paper ballot re-vote,” after Joe Biden’s U.S. presidential election win. Following the news of Biden’s victory, Trump, who has yet to concede, has continually called the election a “hoax”.

Quaid wrote, “We’ve lost confidence in the system that elects our leaders. 79 million Americans believe election was rigged, the results fraudulent. We need an in-person, only paper ballot re-vote, especially in the States where flagrant irregularities have occurred.”

Adding, “No accuracy, no democracy!”

RELATED: Michael J. Fox Takes Swipe At Donald Trump, Compares Him To ‘Back To The Future”s Biff Tannen

Despite Twitter shutting down Quaid’s tweet, adding the “This claim about election fraud is disputed” label, Trump retweeted Quaid’s post, writing, “Are you listening Republicans?”

Trump later started sharing bizarre videos and other inaccurate posts from Quaid:

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Isolating After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Following the Twitter spree from both Trump and Quaid, stars like Mark Hamill and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”‘s Andy Lassner tweeted in reaction:

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP