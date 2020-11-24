Mark Hamill, Andy Lassner Rip Into Donald Trump As He Supports Randy Quaid’s ‘Paper Ballot Re-Vote’ Idea

Celebs on Twitter are ripping into Donald Trump after he retweeted advice from “Christmas Vacation” actor Randy Quaid.

It all started when Quaid, a vocal Trump supporter, called for an “in-person, only paper ballot re-vote,” after Joe Biden’s U.S. presidential election win. Following the news of Biden’s victory, Trump, who has yet to concede, has continually called the election a “hoax”.

Quaid wrote, “We’ve lost confidence in the system that elects our leaders. 79 million Americans believe election was rigged, the results fraudulent. We need an in-person, only paper ballot re-vote, especially in the States where flagrant irregularities have occurred.”

Adding, “No accuracy, no democracy!”

Are you listening Republicans? https://t.co/N5heB6gvwb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Despite Twitter shutting down Quaid’s tweet, adding the “This claim about election fraud is disputed” label, Trump retweeted Quaid’s post, writing, “Are you listening Republicans?”

Trump later started sharing bizarre videos and other inaccurate posts from Quaid:

TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH. FOX IS DEAD TO ME! pic.twitter.com/IhnDXCJ7a7 — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) November 13, 2020

Thank you Randy, working hard to clean up the stench of the 2020 Election Hoax! https://t.co/I1hgtxe486 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

A huge honor to be re-tweeted by the greatest most accomplished man of the people president our country has ever had! I am humbled, Mr President! — You know, people say I’m a pretty good golfer. — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) November 24, 2020

Following the Twitter spree from both Trump and Quaid, stars like Mark Hamill and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”‘s Andy Lassner tweeted in reaction:

Did anyone have Donald retweeting Randy Quaid's do-over vote idea on their 2020 Election Bingo card? pic.twitter.com/Or5uTqspQO — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 24, 2020

When you’re retweeting Randy Quaid, you’ve conceded. — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 24, 2020

Randy Quaid is the Rudy Giuliani of Sidney Powells. — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 24, 2020

Trump demanding that Republicans listen to the political advice of Randy Quaid is pretty funny — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) November 24, 2020

BREAKING: Randy Quaid to head Trump's legal team. pic.twitter.com/wmioUl8IrW — Andrew Grose (@GroseAndrew) November 24, 2020