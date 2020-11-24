Nicki Minaj Wants To Remind Everyone The Grammys Snubbed Her In Favour Of A ‘White’ Band

The Weeknd was the major snub at the upcoming Grammy Awards and Nicki Minaj can’t help but remember her own Grammys snub.

Minaj dropped by Twitter on Tuesday to remind everyone that she was passed on for New Artist in favour of indie folk band Bon Iver in 2012.

RELATED: Seeking Inclusion, Grammys Change Name Of A Music Category

Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 24, 2020

“Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had seven songs simultaneously charting on Billboard and bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade,” she tweeted. “Went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man [sic] Bon Iver.”

Minaj has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards between 2011 and 2016, without winning a single trophy.