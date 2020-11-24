Keto-Hating Jillian Michaels Calls Out Teddi Mellencamp Over All In Diet Plan: ‘Stay In Your Lane’

Jillian Michaels got into a few tussles last year when the former “Biggest Loser” trainer slammed the popular keto diet as being unsafe and ineffective in the long term.

Now, Michaels is igniting a new feud with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp over her All In diet plan.

In a recent appearance on the “#ADULTING” podcast with Zack Peter and Abigail Fraher, reported Us Weekly, Michaels declared that she was dubious of Mellencamp’s plan, insisting that “you have to do your work and be prepared in order to put something out in the world that has staying power and that delivers on the results.”

Asked about Mellencamp’s program, she did not hold back.

“You know, these women are not, they’re not nutritionists. They’re not registered dietitians. It sounds like they’re not certified fitness experts,” Michaels said.

“And it doesn’t sound like they got all of those individuals behind their program. And I could very well be wrong — I don’t know — but it doesn’t sound like they did,” Michaels continued.

“So, this is where I would say, look, get out of your lane. You don’t see me commenting on politics? I don’t understand half of these policies. I’m not an economist. I didn’t go to school to study foreign policy. You know what I mean? That’s not my lane … I would say, stay in your lane. And when you’re in your lane, do your work,” she added.

Mellencamp hasn’t specifically responded to Michaels’ comments yet, but she did defend All In back in September.

“I 100-per-cent feel confident in the fact that we let you know before signing up exactly what the program entails. If it’s something that you want to do and you want us to hold you accountable to your goals, we are there to do that for you,” explained Mellencamp, who shed 80 pounds, in a video she shared on Instagram.

“If it’s not something you want to sign up for, you don’t. That’s why I love that we are very transparent from the beginning,” she added. “We believe in you. We will fight for you, and we know that the best is yet to come.”