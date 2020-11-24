Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez Join ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ Co-Stars To Reunite For The Hunger Project

Sixteen years after the premiere of the cult classic “Napoleon Dynamite”, the cast is coming back together.

In support of The Hunger Project, Jon Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico), Tina Majorino (Deb), Haylie Duff (Summer) and Shondrella Avery (LaFawnduh), plus several other surprise cast members, reunited for a pre-recorded special where the cast will chat about the film and what they’ve been up to since the premiere.

The special, dubbed “Cyber Dynamite”, will be the first time some cast members have seen each other since filming.

According to The Hunger Project’s website, the charity “is the leading humanitarian organization saving lives and changing lives, delivering food assistance in emergencies and working with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience.”

The upcoming online reunion follows in the footsteps of other recent reunions and will accept donations for the charity. Special items from some of the cast will also be available by raffle to donors contributing $75 or more.

The items include a custom, hand-drawn portrait by Heder, a 20-minute acting lesson (via Zoom) with Ramirez, a custom Uncle Rico autographed Wilson NFL football courtesy of Gries and a LaFawnDuh gift package including a gold chain with either the initial L or the word LaFawnduh, some surprise items and a personal custom video/phone message for the winner from Avery. Each individual $75 donation entitles the donor to one chance to win.

“Cyber Dynamite” drops on YouTube (above) at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.