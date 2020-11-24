Jennifer Lopez Delivers Jaw Dropping Nude Video Shoot

Jennifer Lopez fans are still looking all over the floor for their jaws after witnessing the entertainer’s new nude video shoot.

Lopez, 51, showed off her bombshell figure in a pair of Instagram posts on Monday and Tuesday. The first of the two releases was in support of JLo Beauty ahead of its launch on Jan. 1. The second video, shot by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, incorporates the hashtag “#NewMusic.”

Basically the only thing the “Hustlers” actress is wearing in the nude shoot is her enormous engagement ring, courtesy of her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 45.

JLo announced the impending debut of her JLo Beauty line earlier this month. Eager consumers can sign up for early access on Dec. 8.