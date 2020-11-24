Amanza Smith Thinks Controversial ‘Selling Sunset’ Co-Star Christine Quinn Has ‘Changed A Bit In The Spotlight’

Amanza Smith has a thing or two to say about her controversial “Selling Sunset” co-star Christine Quinn.

Smith paid a visit to the “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast recently, where she shared her impressions of Quinn.

According to Smith, Quinn “comes off on the show like a total b***h and I mean, she can be, but like, for example, I’ve always like, Christine even before I started the show, I knew Christine and I always, I always knew that I’d never wanted to be on her bad side…”

However, Smith added that she “was never on her bad side. We were always cool. We were totally cool. Christine is, she was actually really sweet, but she really is.”

In fact, Smith wondered if Quinn “feeds into it more because she knows that it’s a show. I don’t know if, I don’t know, because she is really not as catty as well, or maybe I have just been fooled by the whole time I have known her, but she was really, I mean, she seems like she’s a really sweet girl and she’s smart. She’s really talented. I don’t know. She’s just, she’s Christine”.

However, Smith does concede that Quinn has “changed a bit. I don’t know if that has anything to do with this show and the cameras or if it’s like a relationship or just aged. I don’t know. But yeah, I think she’s definitely changed a bit in the spotlight.”