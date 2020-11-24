Bill Murray Mourns Death Of Brother Ed, Inspiration Behind ‘Caddyshack’

Bill Murray is saying goodbye to his older brother Ed, one of the “Ghostbusters” star’s eight siblings.

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of the legend Ed Murray,” reads a message posted on the Instagram account of Murray’s line of golf attire, William Murray Golf.

“Named after the family patriarch, it was Ed who introduced the Murray family to this wonderful game of golf—by way of caddying at Indian Hills Country Club — at the age of 10, no less. (They don’t make ‘em like that anymore),” the message continues, accompanying numerous photos of Edward Murray III among members of his family.

“Ed was the recipient of the Evans Scholarship back in 1963, while attending Northwestern University — a scholarship awarded to golf caddies — a family storyline which served as inspiration for the Danny Noonan character in ‘Caddyshack’ when Brian Doyle-Murray co-wrote that iconic screenplay,” the post adds.

“Ed and all five Murray brothers are members of the Caddie Hall of Fame, as well — something all the boys take pride in, as this game helped shape their lives. It was an honour for all of us to get to know Ed and to spend time with him over the past half decade as we’ve built this brand with the Murray family — and his loss is a hole that will never be filled,” the post reads.

“Thank you for always being so gracious, Ed. Our hearts are with his lovely family,” the message concludes. “Rest in paradise, to a true family man and a gentle, sweet soul. May we honour your memory from this day forward.”