Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage In July: ‘I Watched My Husband’s Heart Break As He Tried To Hold The Shattered Pieces Of Mine’

Meghan Markle revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July in a heartbreaking piece for the New York Times.

The Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed her first son, Archie, with Prince Harry on May 6, 2019, wrote: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

She went on to say how she watched “my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine,” adding that “loss and pain have plagued every one of us in 2020.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Supports ‘Much Needed’ Social Media Kindness Day

Meghan explained how that morning began as normal, but things soon changed when she changed her son’s diaper.

She bravely shared, “After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.

“I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.

“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears.

“Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

Meghan continued, “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.

“In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage.

“Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.

“Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Is First Modern Royal To Be Voting In U.S. Presidential Election

Meghan also referenced her and Harry’s ITV interview during the couple’s royal tour of South Africa last year, in which the journalist asked if she was OK.

The former “Suits” star said, “I recalled a moment last year when Harry and I were finishing up a long tour in South Africa. I was exhausted. I was breastfeeding our infant son, and I was trying to keep a brave face in the very public eye.

“‘Are you OK?’ a journalist asked me. I answered him honestly, not knowing that what I said would resonate with so many — new moms and older ones, and anyone who had, in their own way, been silently suffering. My off-the-cuff reply seemed to give people permission to speak their truth. But it wasn’t responding honestly that helped me most, it was the question itself.

“‘Thank you for asking,’ I said. ‘Not many people have asked if I’m OK.'”

Meghan continued, “Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?'”

Sources told Vanity Fair that Harry and Meghan told close members of the royal family about the miscarriage at the time, adding that his family had been supportive throughout the experience.

Sources tell V.F. that Harry and Meghan told close members of the royal family about the miscarriage at the time and that Harry’s family have been supportive throughout the experience https://t.co/Rox7yjdqWz — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 25, 2020

Royals Zara Phillips and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, have also suffered miscarriages, but Meghan is the first to write about the experience.

Meghan and Prince Harry officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family on March 31. They’re now living in Santa Barbara.