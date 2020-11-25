Kelly Clarkson Reflects On What She’s Learned About Herself In 2020: ‘I’m Always Changing And Progressing’

2020 may have been tough, but Kelly Clarkson is making sure to end the year on a positive note.

The singer takes time to reflect on the past year and what she’s grateful for in her “Finish The Phrase: Grateful Edition” “Kelly Clarkson Show” segment.

Reading out the phrase, “I’m grateful in 2020 for the lesson I learned about…” Clarkson responds with: “Myself.”

“Even at 38, I feel like I’m always changing and progressing in a good sense, in a good way. And I always want to make sure I’m being the best version of myself,” Clarkson shares.

She explains how her mom Jeanne gave her some advice that she’s kept close to her heart, telling viewers: “My mom has been telling me since I was a kid: ‘You are who you surround yourself with.’ You want to make sure you’re surrounded by people that also want to be the best versions of themselves and also want a good common goal for everyone, not just themselves, right?”

Clarkson, who announced she was divorcing her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock, back in June, continues, “People, like, could be bad for you in a certain time. And I think that everybody just goes, ‘Oh, well that means they’re bad.’ Well it doesn’t necessarily mean that, it just means that you’re on different paths. And I think that that’s okay.

“Everybody’s on a different learning curve.”

Clarkson also gives a special shout-out to her best friend and assistant Tricia in the clip, and how she’s more thankful than ever for her mom. See more in the video above.