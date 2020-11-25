Taylor Swift Finally Reveals The Identity Of Her Mystery ‘Folklore’ Co-Writer

The true fans were right all along.

Late Tuesday night, Taylor Swift released her intimate new concert film “folklore: the long pod studio sessions”, and in it she finally reveals the true identity of her folklore co-writer William Bowery.

“So, William Bowery is Joe…as we know,” she tells album co-creators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner at one point, referring to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Fans have long guess that Alwyn was the mysterious co-writer credited on the songs “exile” and “betty”, featured on the album.

“Joe plays piano beautifully and he’s always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things,” Swift continues. “And ‘exile’ was crazy because Joe had written that entire piano part.”

Swift also reveals that while conceiving the song “exile”, Alwyn actually sang Justin Vernon, aka Bon Iver’s part in the duet.

“He was just singing it the way that the whole first verse is,” she says. “I was entrenched and asked if we could keep writing that one.”

Of course, Alwyn, using the pseudonym William Bowery, was only following in Swift’s footsteps. She has previously used the name Nils Sjöberg as her credit on the Calvin Harris and Rihanna song “This Is What You Came For”.

Fans were quick to revel in the news of the unmasking.

