Sam Hunt Proves ‘Breaking Up Was Easy In The ‘90s’ In New Music Video

Sam Hunt just dropped the visuals for his latest heartbreak hit.

Directed by Justin Clough, the music video for “Breaking Up Was Easy In The ’90s” follows the bittersweet story of a man who was just released from prison and finds himself haunted by the past, while trying to get his life back on track.

The man is on the hunt for his love interest he left behind, but when he checks in on social media, he realizes she’s moved on just fine without him.

The lyrics and matching visuals speak to the challenge of breakups in the age of social media, as you can see all the details and photos of your ex moving on.

“Tired of seein’ pictures I don’t wanna see / Girl you’re everywhere, everywhere but behind me/ I bet breakin’ up was easy in the ‘90s,” sings Hunt in the mid-tempo track.

“Breaking Up Was Easy In The ’90s” marks the latest single off Hunt’s sophomore album Southside.