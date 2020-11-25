Taylor Swift Quotes Michael Scott From ‘The Office’ As She Gushes Over ‘Unbelievable’ Grammy Nominations During ‘GMA’ Interview

Taylor Swift discussed her Grammy nominations, her album Folklore and her new Disney+ intimate concert film during an appearance on Wednesday’s “Good Morning America”.

Swift nabbed an impressive six Grammy nods when they were announced Tuesday, including one for Album of the Year for Folklore.

The musician gushed when asked how it felt to be closing in on Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra for the most wins on Album of the Year: “The Grammy news was absolutely unbelievable and in terms of those unbelievable records, I try not to jinx things, to quote Michael Scott from the office ‘I’m not superstitious but I am a little stitious.'”

Swift also spoke about her creative juices have been flowing this year and through the coronavirus pandemic.

She told viewers, “It was so crazy to create an album in my house, I’d never done that before I’ve always worked in studios.

“This was an experience unlike anything else and it really changed I think what this year would have been for me emotionally and mentally.”

Swift then discussed her new concert film “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” for Disney+, revealing which hit she has been the most excited to breathe new life into.

“So far, of the ones I’ve recorded, I think it’s been the most fun doing ‘Love Story’ because the older music, my voice was so teenaged and I sometimes, when I hear my older music and my older young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I’m a different singer now,” she said. “So it’s been the most fun to re-record ones that I feel like I could actually possibly improve upon the song.”

Swift added of Folklore, “The one thing that I knew I needed to keep me afloat was music and I’m really grateful that I had that. And also really grateful that the fans loved it in the way that they did and saw where I was coming from, and I think they let their imaginations run wild with these stories, too, which made me really happy.”