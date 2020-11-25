BTS Members React To Grammy Nomination: ‘My Nostrils Were Saying What I Was Feeling’

BTS made history on Tuesday as the first K-pop act to ever earn a Grammy nomination.

The beloved South Korean boy band dropped in virtually to “The Late Late Show” that same evening. Host James Corden played footage of BTS reacting to their Grammy nod before asking the group to expand on their feelings.

“My nostrils were saying what I was feeling,” V explained. “The reactions were different for each member. In my case, I just couldn’t believe it.”

“He was like frozen because he couldn’t believe it,” RM added. “We are trly honoured and we know this is a huge step not only for us but for the music industry. It makes us even happier to know how proud our fans must be right now. It feels like our hard work has finally kind of paid off.”

BTS also delivered a choreographed performance of their big hit “Dynamite” from “The Late Late Show” set.

The K-pop group was nominated and their song “Dynamite” were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, alongside the likes of Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber.