Lorde’s New Photo Book Sells Out In Minutes

Lorde fans are eager to consume any content released by the talented New Zealand creator.

The “Royals” singer is on an extended break from social media; however, she is still engaging with fans through her newsletter. Lorde, 24, dropped into fans’ inboxes to share news of her new photo book, Going South, quickly tapering expectations of an impending album release.

NEW EMAIL FROM LORDE pic.twitter.com/e9aQtQXXvi — Lorde Daily (@LordeDaily) November 25, 2020

“I’m here in your inbox because I have exciting news,” Lorde teased. “Not that news. Don’t get too excited.”

“When I went to Antarctica, I hadn’t yet started writing again after finishing Melodrama. I realized after the trip that what my brain had been craving was a visit to an alternate realm,” she said. “Albums live in their own realms in a way, and Antarctica really acted as this great while palette cleanser, a sort of celestial foyer I had to move through in order to start making the next thing.”

For Lorde fans who want to connect the dots, the photo book does creatively tie into that project.

people keep quoting this that they're mad but it's back in stock now ⚰️ I think the first batch was only 500 copies to track who gets the signed postcard https://t.co/eRZj3UhJxw — søcks (@thegoodwar) November 25, 2020

“The book is sort of a perfect precursor to this album in an abstract way,” Lorde shared. “And it’s a cool little police of the Lorde cinematic universe for you to own if you’d like to.”

Going South sold-out within minutes; however, fans can still pre-order the photo book on Lorde’s website. Heads up, it will not arrive by Christmas. Take a look below at fan reaction to Going South.

When I get an email from Lorde that isn’t an album announcement pic.twitter.com/lNW5b17yNc — austin moore (@aaustinmooree) November 25, 2020

every lorde email is like – has your heart frozen over a thousand times like mine has? it’s autumn here and chilly. i’m learning to make focaccia and loving every tender moment of this precious existence. no album soon 💕 — RORY (@rorysmallfries) November 25, 2020

LORDE RELEASING A BOOK THAT WILL CONTAIN DETAILS ABOUT HER NEW ALBUM pic.twitter.com/OFxm9f1nFI — fabgrat (fan account) (@fabbgrat) November 25, 2020