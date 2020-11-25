‘The Voice’ Four-Way Knockout Pits Some Of The Coaches’ Best Singers Against Each Other

The Knockouts went out with an absolute bang.

On Tuesday’s “The Voice”, the show closed out its Knockouts round with an epic four-way showdown between members of all four coaches’ teams.

First up, representing Team Blake, Taryn Papa took the stage to perform her take on Faith Hill’s “Cry”, giving the ’90s classic her all.

Next, Team Legend’s Julia Cooper took on a more contemporary hit with Billie Eilish’s “Wish You Were Gay”, impressing with her range on the song and even getting a “wow” from Blake Shelton.

From Team Gwen, Larriah Jackson took on Adele’s “One and Only”.

The 15-year-old wowed the coaches in her own right, with a voice that sounded years more mature.

Finally, Team Kelly’s Ryan Gallagher went operatic with Andrea Bocelli’s “Time to Say Goodbye”, absolutely nailing the big moments and earning a standing ovation from the coaches.

Which singer gets to move on to the next round will be revealed on the next episode of “The Voice”.