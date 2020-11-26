Chris Evans Fans And Jimmy Fallon Are Overwhelmed By Captain America’s Skills

Chris Evans is a man of many talents.

Evans fans are giddy over a new video of the “Avengers: Endgame” star playing the piano. The popular star, 39, has been playing the piano from a young age and can also do some work on the guitar and drums.

Funny how Mozart been real quiet ever since Chris Evans dropped this pic.twitter.com/zgbtrXy4gm — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) November 25, 2020

“Learning one of my favourites by Fabrizio Paterlini,” Evans explained, name-dropping the classical Italian artist.

A salty Jimmy Fallon and The Roots reacted to Evans’ viral video on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show”. Fallon started by sharing the clip in question before trailing off on a rant.

“That’s enough, that’s enough. People are really going nuts for this but come on, Chris, leave some stuff for the rest of us. You’re good at everything,” said a dejected Fallon. “Like, we get it. You look great in a cable-knit sweater.”

The Roots’ rapper Black Thought, real name Tariq Luqmaan Trotter, also expressed his concerns.

“We get it, you’re Captain freaking America. You’re just an Avenger, you’re the first Avenger. But no, that wasn’t enough,” he complained. “You had to sit down at a piano and prove you have a soft, sensitive side too. Well guess what? Hugh Jackman called… and he was really impressed.”

Fans of “Captain America” shared their fascination and enthusiasm for Evans’ piano skills on Twitter. Take a look at what his supporters had to say.

Chris Evans knows what he is doing and needs to be stopped — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 25, 2020

If Chris Evans can’t be my husband then what’s the point in being alive pic.twitter.com/evxt9jvpCf — Chris Evans’s unexplained tattoos (@hoeforstucky) November 25, 2020

even i am a little turned on — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 25, 2020

he has zero regard for everyone being trapped in quarantine right now and I have some complaints to file — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 25, 2020

Omg I just opened twitter specifically to say “Apparently Chris Evans plays piano now and I just can’t.” And this was the first tweet I saw. — Alexandra Rose (@alexwideeyes) November 25, 2020