Chris Evans Fans Are Overwhelmed By His Piano Skills

Chris Evans is a man of many talents.

Evans fans are giddy over a new video of the “Avengers: Endgame” star playing the piano. The popular star, 39, has been playing the piano from a young age and can also do some work on the guitar and drums.

RELATED: Chris Evans, Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Had A Playdate For Their Dogs

Funny how Mozart been real quiet ever since Chris Evans dropped this pic.twitter.com/zgbtrXy4gm — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) November 25, 2020

“Learning one of my favourites by Fabrizio Paterlini,” Evans explained, name-dropping the classical Italian artist.

Fans of “Captain America” shared their fascination and enthusiasm for Evans’ piano skills on Twitter. Take a look at what his supporters had to say.

Chris Evans knows what he is doing and needs to be stopped — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 25, 2020

If Chris Evans can’t be my husband then what’s the point in being alive pic.twitter.com/evxt9jvpCf — Chris Evans’s unexplained tattoos (@hoeforstucky) November 25, 2020

even i am a little turned on — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 25, 2020

he has zero regard for everyone being trapped in quarantine right now and I have some complaints to file — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 25, 2020

Omg I just opened twitter specifically to say “Apparently Chris Evans plays piano now and I just can’t.” And this was the first tweet I saw. — Alexandra Rose (@alexwideeyes) November 25, 2020