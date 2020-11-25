Chris Evans Fans Are Overwhelmed By His Piano Skills

Chris Evans is a man of many talents.
Evans fans are giddy over a new video of the “Avengers: Endgame” star playing the piano. The popular star, 39, has been playing the piano from a young age and can also do some work on the guitar and drums.
Funny how Mozart been real quiet ever since Chris Evans dropped this pic.twitter.com/zgbtrXy4gm
— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) November 25, 2020
“Learning one of my favourites by Fabrizio Paterlini,” Evans explained, name-dropping the classical Italian artist.
Fans of “Captain America” shared their fascination and enthusiasm for Evans’ piano skills on Twitter. Take a look at what his supporters had to say.
Chris Evans knows what he is doing and needs to be stopped
— rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 25, 2020
If Chris Evans can’t be my husband then what’s the point in being alive pic.twitter.com/evxt9jvpCf
— Chris Evans’s unexplained tattoos (@hoeforstucky) November 25, 2020
even i am a little turned on
— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 25, 2020
he has zero regard for everyone being trapped in quarantine right now and I have some complaints to file
— rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 25, 2020
Omg I just opened twitter specifically to say “Apparently Chris Evans plays piano now and I just can’t.” And this was the first tweet I saw.
— Alexandra Rose (@alexwideeyes) November 25, 2020
This is very old, but still…. pic.twitter.com/fsDBGLG81l
— RT 🌈 ~Quotidian is the new Daily~ (@RT88priv) November 25, 2020