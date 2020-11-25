Chris Evans Fans Are Overwhelmed By His Piano Skills

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Chris Evans. Photo: CP Images
Chris Evans. Photo: CP Images

Chris Evans is a man of many talents.

Evans fans are giddy over a new video of the “Avengers: Endgame” star playing the piano. The popular star, 39, has been playing the piano from a young age and can also do some work on the guitar and drums.

“Learning one of my favourites by Fabrizio Paterlini,” Evans explained, name-dropping the classical Italian artist.

Fans of “Captain America” shared their fascination and enthusiasm for Evans’ piano skills on Twitter. Take a look at what his supporters had to say.

