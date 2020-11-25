Sara Gilbert Surprises Five Fans With Donations To Help Pay Off Their Mortgages

“The Conners” are giving back.

On Wednesday’s “Good Morning America”, star Sara Gilbert and the cast of the show surprised five lucky fans with $20,000 each to help pay off their mortgages.

“As you know, the Conners know a thing or two about struggling to make ends meet, particularly in these challenging times,” John Goodman said in a pre-recorded video, sitting with the rest of the cast on “The Conners” set. “And we heard you too are experiencing that struggle yourself right now.”

Gilbert continued, “But even with that challenge, the five of you have persevered, going above and beyond to care for your families and those around you, all with a positive attitude, which is such an inspiration to all of us.”

After that, Gilbert virtually joined “GMA” live with the five fans and their families and revealed they were not finalists in the giveaway, as they’d been led to believe, but that they had all each won the $20,000, leaving them in shock.

“We wanted to do this giveaway because we’re representing people in our country every week that are struggling,” Gilbert said. “And we are lucky enough to be working through this pandemic. I know it’s a very difficult time for a lot of people, and it just felt right to be able to give back to our viewers.”