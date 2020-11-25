Michael Bublé Has The Best Response For Wife Luisana Lopilato’s Musical Attempt

There’s no doubt who the musically-gifted one in the Bublé family is.

Michael Bublé shared a black-and-white video of he and his wife Luisana Lopilato playing instruments. With Bublé on drums and Lopilato attempting to play “Ode To Joy” on the sax, the singer jokingly admits that though they might not make beautiful music together, “at least we make beautiful children together.”

As Lopilato concentrates on hitting the right notes, Bublé stifles a smile as he keeps a beat behind the drums.

Watch the cute video below.