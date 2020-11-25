Barack Obama Gives Drake ‘Stamp Of Approval’ To Play Him In A Movie

Drake has Barack Obama’s approval to play him in a movie.

Former U.S. President Obama recently sat down with Complex‘s “360 with Speedy Morman”. Obama was asked about Drake’s impressions of him and if he would “give the thumbs up” to Drizzy depicting Obama in a film.

RELATED: Barack Obama Tries To Show Off His Skills In A Game Of Wastepaper Basketball

“I will say this – Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants,” Obama replied. “I mean, that is a talented brother. If the time comes, and he’s ready… Drake has – more importantly – my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”

The 44th President of the United States previously received some flack for his examination of Donald Trump and hip-hop.

“I have to remind myself that if you listen to rap music, it’s all about the bling, the women, the money,” Obama previously said. “A lot of rap videos are using the same measures of what it means to be successful as Donald Trump is. Everything is gold-plated. That insinuates itself and seeps into the culture.”

“Look, you do enough interviews, there’s gonna be a slip somewhere in terms of broad characterizations,” Obama clarified in the new interview. “I think people need to look across the board [about] what I’ve said with respect to not just my admiration for any particular artist, but my embrace of hip-hop culture that I brought into the White House in a way that was unprecedented.”

RELATED: Barack Obama’s Memoir Sells A Record 1.7 Million Copies

Obama believes hip-hop has power, but says men should be more conscious of some of the genre’s double-standards.

“I think there’s enormous power in it, but I also think it’s important for us, as men, to realize that stuff we enjoy and take for granted sometimes has messages that,” he expressed. “I don’t know how young boys coming up are internalizing”.