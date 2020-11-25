Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Killer Vocals, Performs Stripped-Back Cover Of Lady A’s ‘Need You Now’

Kelly Clarkson showed off her killer vocals once again for the latest “Kellyoke” segment on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

The musician belted out a touching cover of “Need You Now” by Lady A, alongside her musical director Jason Halbert.

Accompanied by just a piano on stage, Clarkson looked and sounded as stunning as ever as she performed the stripped-back version of the much-loved track.

The singer also recently sang an incredible rendition of Billy Currington’s “Let Me Down Easy”.

Her other covers also include Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know” and Faith Hill’s “It Matters To Me”.