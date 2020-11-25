Chris Pratt’s Family Sometimes Relied On Food Banks While He Was Growing Up: ‘There Is No Shame In It’

Chris Pratt wants to destigmatize the conversation around food insecurity and hunger.

Pratt invited Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot to chat about food insecurity on his Instagram Live on Tuesday. The “Avengers: Endgame” star shared his own story about growing up near a food bank.

“I think often times when you’re illuminating this message and shining a light on this need, we’re saying, ‘How can we get people to help?’ But it’s important to destigmatize the idea that if you need help, it’s okay to accept it. It is. It’s okay to accept it, man,” he asserted. “I grew up in a small town, 7,000 people in my town and we had some economic hard times.”

“We had a food bank nearby and I’m not ashamed to say there were moments where my family would need to eat from a food bank. There is no shame in it,” Pratt continued. “Especially right now with what we’re going through.”

Pratt, 41, implored those in need to reach out and those more privileged to help out.

“There is help out there and you can find that help and you can get that help,” the actor concluded. “There is nothing wrong with needing that help. If you are a person who doesn’t need help, there is a great feeling and service in helping out someone else and it’s a great thing to do this holiday season.”