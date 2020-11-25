Kristen Stewart Talks Feeling ‘Protective’ Of Princess Diana In Preparation For Biopic

Kristen Stewart wants to do right by Princess Diana.

Earlier this year, news broke that the actress is set to star as the iconic royal in the upcoming biopic “Spencer”, and on Tuesday night she talked about the role on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Stewart said that getting to play Diana makes her “stand at attention in the best way.”

Talking about the global love for the late royal, the actress said, “I feel sort of the same way about her, and it happened really quickly. I didn’t grow up with her maybe in the same way. I was really young when she passed away.”

The 30-year-old did talk about her memories of the funeral and public outpouring for Diana.

“I’ve never seen so many in one place,” she said. “I was really young [and] didn’t really know what was going on. But now, it’s hard not to feel protective over her. I mean, she was, like, so young and obviously she comes out to here.”

“Spencer” will focus on the weekend in the early-’90s when Diana decided to go ahead with her ill-fated marriage to Prince Charles.